Skipper: We can prepare to prevent

I have a good friend who I often refer to as “Mr. Preparation.” If someone gave him directions on how to get from one side of town to the other, he’s the kind who would take careful notes, double check to make sure he had written down every turn he was supposed to make, and then take a practice run to make sure the directions were accurate.

My friend would rather BE prepared than to have GET prepared at a moment’s notice and while he sometimes takes it to extremes, he’s got the right idea.

For one thing, preparation can lead to prevention.

As a nation, were we adequately prepared to deal with the COVID-19 virus so that we could have prevented many deaths and serious illnesses?

As a city in 2008, were we adequately prepared to handle the great flood and perhaps prevent some of the hardships our citizens endured?

Do the city governments in Mason City, Clear Lake and throughout North Iowa recognize the link between preparedness and prevention? It should be at the top of their lists.