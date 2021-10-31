SKIPPER: Want privacy? Stay off social media

In case you haven’t noticed, there is no such thing as privacy anymore.

I was completing an information form online the other day for an organization for which I had no previous contact. I typed in the first few letters of my name on my laptop – and instantly the rest of my name as well as my address, phone number and email address appeared, saving me the time of filling in all that information.

But wait a minute. They don’t know me. How did they get all this personal information? And what else do they know about me?

Have you ever gone online to inquire about a particular item you might want to purchase? It could be a new tool for your workshop or a lamp for your bedroom or a new pair of shoes.

If you have, you already know the consequences. You will be continually bombarded online with advertisements from companies that sell these products – even from companies that you never contacted and yet they are now contacting you.

As an experiment, I decided to determine how much I could find out about myself just by going online. I figured if I could learn private information about myself, so could anyone else.

Within 20 minutes, I learned I was a widower with three grown daughters and two grandchildren, that I have lived in three different states and have been in Mason City for 35 years. I learned where I have worked over the years and my years of employment, various activities I have participated in, who my neighbors are and what hobbies occupy my time. I also learned the assessed value of my house and how much the value has increased in the past five years as well as its square footage, what I paid for it many years ago and who sold it to me. There is similar information about all the homes in my neighborhood and anywhere else, for that matter.

I learned all of this about me just by hitting a few keys on my laptop – in less than a half-hour. If I can find out all of this about me, so can anybody else. And they can find it out about you, too, for whatever purposes they might have.

The courthouse is a treasure trove of information about individuals including their birth and death certificates, marriage license data, real estate transactions, dealings with the law and the courts, and divorce records that provide extensive information about personal finances.

Here is a point to ponder. With the exception of the information on the house and the taxes, most of the information I gleaned about myself and my family came from social media – and information about you is easily accessible through Facebook and similar sources as well as texts, emails and other messages that somehow made their way onto public platforms.

So for me, and society as a whole, if we are concerned about privacy issues and how easily our personal information is available to others, we should be aware of how much of that information we have voluntarily and unwittingly supplied to whoever might want it for whatever reasons.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

