Skipper: Vaccine experience a reminder it takes a village
Skipper: Vaccine experience a reminder it takes a village

This is a story about honoring human dignity.

It involves my daughter Jennifer, a 46-year-old wife, mother and employee of Amazon in Seattle. Amazon helps residents get COVID-19 shots by donating buildings for vaccination sites and encouraging its employees to help at these sites.

That’s what brought Jennifer to an Amazon meeting center recently to work a four-hour shift. Her job was to offer assistance, when needed, to people waiting outside in long lines that were two blocks long.

She noticed an elderly man, his wife and a female companion who seemed to be disoriented. Turns out all three were deaf and the wife was also blind. The man held up a sign saying, “ASL Interpreter Needed.” (ASL stands for American Sign Language).

John Skipper

Jennifer had a predicament. She didn’t know sign language and yet had to figure out a way of getting these people to an area designated to provide easier and faster access for people with disabilities. She gestured for them to follow her as they made their way through the throngs of people.

At the check-in point Jennifer explained she had three people who were deaf and one was blind. “Do we have an ASL interpreter?” she asked. The nurse said she would try to find one.

Under normal circumstances, after leading people to the check-in station, the volunteer could leave and return to her post. But these were not normal circumstances. The nurse asked Jennifer to stay with the people while she sought an ASL interpreter.

Jennifer took them to have their temperatures checked. Even that was not easy. They were stopped because one of the women was wearing an improper mask. Try explaining that to a woman who could not see or hear. But she finally accepted a new mask.

Still without an interpreter, the next step was to get them to where they would receive their shots, which was one level up – not a big deal for most people but, in this case, another challenge. Jennifer managed to get them in an elevator – but there was no room for her. So she ran up a flight of stairs as fast as she could and met them as they exited the elevator.

When they got to where the shots were being given, they had to answer a few standard questions. By this time an ASL Interpreter had arrived – which was actually an iPad that connected on a screen with a human being. The interpreter on the screen used sign language to communicate with the deaf people and then relayed their responses to the nurse. Everyone felt a sense of relief. Finally, they got their shots.

The last step was to once more lead the trio through the masses and back outside. Jennifer watched as they walked out of the lot and onto the streets of Seattle.

I’ll let her tell the rest of the story. “I worried about them, but I had to let them go. I waved good-bye and almost cried. I had spent the last 90 minutes with them.

“It was an emotional experience. I know nothing about them and it doesn’t matter. We are all human beings. Politics, religion, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation – none of that matters. We are all someone’s child and we are all human beings. We need to take care of each other. It takes a village.”

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

