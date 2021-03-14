Skipper: Vaccine experience a reminder it takes a village

Jennifer took them to have their temperatures checked. Even that was not easy. They were stopped because one of the women was wearing an improper mask. Try explaining that to a woman who could not see or hear. But she finally accepted a new mask.

Still without an interpreter, the next step was to get them to where they would receive their shots, which was one level up – not a big deal for most people but, in this case, another challenge. Jennifer managed to get them in an elevator – but there was no room for her. So she ran up a flight of stairs as fast as she could and met them as they exited the elevator.

When they got to where the shots were being given, they had to answer a few standard questions. By this time an ASL Interpreter had arrived – which was actually an iPad that connected on a screen with a human being. The interpreter on the screen used sign language to communicate with the deaf people and then relayed their responses to the nurse. Everyone felt a sense of relief. Finally, they got their shots.

The last step was to once more lead the trio through the masses and back outside. Jennifer watched as they walked out of the lot and onto the streets of Seattle.