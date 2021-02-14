Skipper: Use church potluck method for vaccinations

Aside from the fact that not enough doses are available to fill the need, the first come, first served signup system does not allow for a huge variable – the health condition of those trying to sign up.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In these first two rounds of registrations, all residents 65 and older were eligible. That means people who are 65 years old and in reasonably good health could get the vaccine before people who are 75, 80 or 90 years old suffering from serious illnesses.

Two weeks ago, the online system was turned on three minutes before the 10 a.m. starting time, just to test it. Somehow, people who logged on early thought the system was already on and signed up. They got their slots before the majority of people had even tried.

I hate to be one of these people who points out problems without offering any solutions. Obviously, the county desperately needs more doses to be available.

When that happens, may I suggest what I call the “church potluck” method.

I’m sure most of us have been to potlucks in which, for example, people whose last names begin with A to G bring the main dish, people with last names beginning with H to P bring the salad and people with last names beginning with Q to Z bring the dessert. Everybody gets fed in orderly fashion.