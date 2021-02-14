Skipper: Use church potluck method for vaccinations

I have a lot of respect for the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health and empathy for those with the responsibility of administering distribution of the COVID19 vaccine.
Brian Hanft, county public health director, is an excellent public servant. But he must feel like he’s running a 100-yard race in a 90-yard gym. Through no fault of his own, he’s hitting a wall in trying to get the community vaccinated.
When you have roughly 1,600 doses allotted to you (200 and 1,400 in the past two weeks) and thousands of people waiting for the shots, you’re going to make a great many people angry or frustrated, no matter what you do.
But the system set up by the county, in an effort to be fair to everyone, has some flaws.
County health officials set up a link on their website, as well as providing a phone number, for people 65 and older to sign up for whatever time slot was available on two different days. In other words, first come, first served.
But for two weeks in a row, the website jammed up at the 10 a.m, sign-up starting time, presumably because so many people were logging in at the same time. So the system was inoperable for a minute or two, and when it came back up, all time slots for two allotted days were filled up within minutes. Hanft told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that 1,400 doses were accounted for in four minutes.
Aside from the fact that not enough doses are available to fill the need, the first come, first served signup system does not allow for a huge variable – the health condition of those trying to sign up.
In these first two rounds of registrations, all residents 65 and older were eligible. That means people who are 65 years old and in reasonably good health could get the vaccine before people who are 75, 80 or 90 years old suffering from serious illnesses.
Two weeks ago, the online system was turned on three minutes before the 10 a.m. starting time, just to test it. Somehow, people who logged on early thought the system was already on and signed up. They got their slots before the majority of people had even tried.
I hate to be one of these people who points out problems without offering any solutions. Obviously, the county desperately needs more doses to be available.
When that happens, may I suggest what I call the “church potluck” method.
I’m sure most of us have been to potlucks in which, for example, people whose last names begin with A to G bring the main dish, people with last names beginning with H to P bring the salad and people with last names beginning with Q to Z bring the dessert. Everybody gets fed in orderly fashion.
If enough vaccine becomes available, how about if the health department sets up vaccination times using the church potluck model. If your last name begins with A to G, come at 8 a.m., H to L, at 10 a.m., M to R at noon, and so on. If more days are needed in order to accommodate everyone, so be it.
Sounds far-fetched, I know, but it would avoid computer crashes and would give ailing citizens the same opportunities as healthy people.
Just an idea. In the meantime, for Brian Hanft and the health department, here’s hoping your race gets shorter or your gym gets longer.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.