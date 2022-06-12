SKIPPER: Try something new while you can

Silly me.

The other day I was thinking about something John Chancellor, the late NBC newsman, said years ago about adjusting to getting older.

“As you get older,” he said, “you find yourself doing more and more things for the last time and fewer and fewer things for the first time.”

He was right, and it really doesn’t matter how old you are. Your kids and grandkids outgrow fun and games you used to do with them – even if you haven’t outgrown them.

I was still a fairly young man when I realized I could no longer bend over and field a ground ball hit to me or swing a bat in close proximity to a ball being pitched.

The flip side is finding new things to do to fill the void as you get older.

Years ago, the late Lenore Clifford, a retired Mason City school teacher and principal, told about a visit to her doctor for a checkup. She said the doctor told her, “The good news is there’s nothing wrong with you. The bad news is you’re never going to feel any better than you do right now.”

Oh, my.

It’s refreshing to see people who, blessed with good health, choose to age gracefully. I have a friend in his 90s who tools around town on a motorbike he bought for himself. I have another friend who has taken up painting and is pretty good at it. Me? I’ve written a couple of books and have a couple more in mind. And I can make a tasty casserole!

So, how about you? It doesn’t matter whether you’re 20 or 30 or 70 or 80 – what’s out there that you’d like to try for the first time?

We’re not talking about a “bucket list” here – things you want to do before you “kick the ….” I know people who have had the health and the means to travel all over the world. I know someone else whose goal was to see a game in every Major League baseball stadium.

My tastes are not that elaborate. My most recent “first time” experience was my decision to grow a moustache. Now, I know, that for many of you, that doesn’t compare with seeing the Great Wall of China or Buckingham Palace.

As I was coping with COVID-19 for a couple of weeks and being isolated at home, I had to try to find something simple to keep me entertained. Hence, the moustache.

It’s been a good hobby for me. There’s no set-up or clean-up, there’s no cost and it’s easy to track its progress every day.

And you know what? It kind of grows on you.

Silly me.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

