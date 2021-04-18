Skipper: Trust Iowans to do the right thing

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has rejected a federal government request for Iowa to help house immigrants and immigrant children who are part of the massive surge of migrants pouring into the United States at the Mexican border.

The Biden administration made the request of many states. Reynolds said, “We do not have the facilities. We are not set up to do that. This is the president’s problem. He is the one that opened the borders. He needs to be responsible for this and he needs to stop it.”

There are lots of factors that come into play with the governor’s response. Whether her response was right or wrong, does she have the authority to unilaterally say “no?” Is there a provision in the Iowa constitution that gives her that authority?

Though hers is just an “opinion,” this is exactly the problem I have with the issuance of “executive orders” on both the state and national levels. They bypass the people and the people’s representatives.

Another thing. When she says, “we do not have the facilities,” that is an administrative concern and a legitimate one. But in her next breath, when she says, “this is the president’s problem,” she has turned it into a political issue as well.