Skipper: Trains keep a rollin', all night long

There’s an old saying that stipulates there are only two certainties for all of us – death and taxes.
Mason City residents could easily add a third item to that list – noisy train horns.
The topic came up again this month at a Mason City Council meeting, and when I say it came up AGAIN, the evidence is plentiful.
Here’s a blast from the past: “Trains and train whistles are as much a part of our environment in North Iowa as sunrises and sunsets. But sunrises and sunsets are less frequent, and they are quieter.” That is a quote from a column I wrote in June of 2004 when the city was in the midst of trying to find a solution to the problem of noisy trains.
Back in 2004, Charlie Kuester, a city planner at the time, provided council members with a snapshot of the problem. The situation is a little different today because two overpasses have been built in the past 16 years that have alleviated part of the problem.
But in 2004, Kuester provided these details:
- There were 11 Union Pacific railroad crossings in Mason City.
- The railroad ran trains 20 times a day – nearly one an hour.
- Each train crossed eight streets and was required to have its horn blown at each crossing with two long blasts, one short blast and then another long one. That totaled 4,480 horn blasts a week.
- There were 2,000 residential structures within 500 feet of the tracks but the blasts could be heard well beyond the 500 feet.
In addition to wrestling with possible solutions and costs, the city also had to deal with the Union Pacific Railroad which obviously had a stake in all of this.
About two years later, Brent Trout came to town as the new city administrator. He had come here from Boone, a community that also had experienced problems with noisy trains. Trout said Boone established “quiet zones” at railroad crossings and suggested Mason City look into it.
“Quiet zones” are created when barriers are permanently installed at railroad crossings that prevent vehicles from crossing the tracks when the gates are down. Theoretically, this eliminates the need for horn blasting at every intersection.
But it also includes negotiating with the railroad, which has been slow to respond and has usually put a hefty price tag on its cooperation. In 2016, after years of negotiations, the council approved the start of construction work for street and sidewalk modifications at five crossings.
Fast forward to January 2021. The projects are apparently at a standstill. “It seems to get more complicated all the time,” City Engineer Mark Rahm told the council. He said the Union Pacific has undergone management changes as well as changes in the way municipal projects are reviewed. Now, according to Rahm, the railroad is involving a third-party consultant. So, the beat goes on – or should I say the blasts go on.
“Can’t you hear the whistle blowing, rise up so early in the morn; can’t you hear the whistle blowing, Dinah blow your horn…”
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.