Skipper: Trains keep a rollin', all night long

In addition to wrestling with possible solutions and costs, the city also had to deal with the Union Pacific Railroad which obviously had a stake in all of this.

About two years later, Brent Trout came to town as the new city administrator. He had come here from Boone, a community that also had experienced problems with noisy trains. Trout said Boone established “quiet zones” at railroad crossings and suggested Mason City look into it.

“Quiet zones” are created when barriers are permanently installed at railroad crossings that prevent vehicles from crossing the tracks when the gates are down. Theoretically, this eliminates the need for horn blasting at every intersection.

But it also includes negotiating with the railroad, which has been slow to respond and has usually put a hefty price tag on its cooperation. In 2016, after years of negotiations, the council approved the start of construction work for street and sidewalk modifications at five crossings.