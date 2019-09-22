The Music Man Square will receive $50,000 in city money as a result of City Council action Tuesday night. The organization has a unique history in Mason City and has operated for 17 years without a cent of city money invested in it. Some wonder why the city should start investing now.
Is it a good investment – or a bad precedent? Those are good questions with no easy answers.
Let’s take a quick look at the history. The Music Man Square, the shrine honoring Mason City’s native son Meredith Willson, has survived over the years through generous donations from the California-based Meredith Willson Foundation as well as contributions from many individuals and organizations and revenue-generating events such as wedding receptions, special programs and the like.
Willson, a writer and musician whose biggest hit was “The Music Man,” died in 1984. Not long after that, a group of civic-minded Mason City residents, including Jack Leaman, Carl Miller and others, came up with a plan to build a structure in honor of Willson – a museum and conservatory. Rosemary Willson, Meredith’s widow, was approached and she agreed to donate up to $5 million in matching funds for the building’s construction and operating expenses. The key point: “matching funds.”
The community came up with the matching funds and The Music Man Square opened in 2002. Thousands of people have visited it and receptions and other programs are being held there all the time. Rosemary Willson died in 2010 but the foundation has continued to support the Square financially.
Miller, who later became mayor, was the first executive director. He was a natural-born promoter who traveled throughout the country raising money. Miller could sell icicles to Eskimos. But he left town several years ago. With his departure and Mrs. Willson’s death, two key people were out of the picture. Another untimely circumstance occurred early on when Gil Lettow, retired Mason City band director who was to be education director for The Music Man Square, died.
Despite the best efforts and generosity of so many people, in 2016, it was reported that The Music Man Square was losing $60,000 a month.
In 2017, Elizabeth Allison, an accomplished musician and teacher, was hired as executive director, with dreams of putting a music education program together that would draw students and teachers from throughout the state and would help The Music Man Square come roaring back.
Then, the River City Renaissance Project controversy hit. The City Council had been working with G8 Development on a downtown hotel project but opted out when G8 reportedly failed to meet deadlines. The city then turned to Gatehouse Capital in its plan to build a hotel across the street from The Music Man Square and have a skywalk connecting the two.
In November of 2017, the public overwhelmingly approved two bond initiatives with the Gatehouse proposal in mind. Three weeks later, the City Council pulled the plug on Gatehouse and decided to work again with G8. Gatehouse supporters accused the council of “bait and switch” tactics.
But wait, wait. When G8 once again failed to meet city requirements, the council once again turned to Gatehouse. And that’s where we stand.
With all of the changes over all of these months, it has been difficult for The Music Man Square to start any fund-raising campaign to help sustain itself because so many things have been in limbo. It finally feels it is on level ground. It is asking for the city’s help to launch the campaign. The $50,000 it is seeking would come from the city’s hotel/motel tax reserve which now totals about $180,000.
The unique thing about the hotel/motel tax is that it comes not from us but from visitors staying overnight here. That’s a good deal. And another good deal: The Willson Foundation has agreed to match the $50,000.
Good investment – or “trouble in River City? We’ll see.
