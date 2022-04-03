SKIPPER: Thoughts on the Mason City schools' mascot change

Before much more time slips away, let’s not forget or underestimate the significance of what occurred on Monday, March 21, when the Mason City School Board approved changing the name of the school mascot from Mohawk to River Hawk.

In retrospect, and despite what many may think, changing the name is insignificant compared to the process in which it was done. While adults fought the change and, in some cases, traded insults with those favoring the change and issued threats to School Board members, Mason City High School students quietly and effectively showed all of us how to move on.

Led by the Student Senate, the kids worked on coming up with a new nickname, settling on three finalists: The River Hawks, the Monarchs and the Majors. A vote of the students resulted in 61.4% favoring the River Hawk name. That recommendation was made to the School Board March 21, and the board approved it.

No doubt there were probably some students who didn’t want the name changed. And surely, the students felt some pressure they didn’t deserve. But they accepted the will of the governing authority – in this case, the School Board – and put together a quiet, mature democratic process that should be a shining example to all of us as to how to get things done.

The people who opposed the name change, and there were hundreds of them, have been loyal to the Mohawk name for generations and there is nothing wrong with that. They felt the School Board over-reacted to requests from a few Native Americans in New York to change the name. They had every right to form an organization to try to stop the name change.

But emotions boiled over. At a public meeting held to discuss the change, a businessman who graduated 50 years ago, drove all the way from Ames to protest the name change and warned people who chided him that they could settle their differences outside after the meeting.

One woman opposed to the name change reportedly stood up and recited the Lord’s Prayer at one of the meetings. I am not a theological scholar but I’m pretty sure God doesn’t care what name was chosen for the school mascot. I have this vision of Him looking down on what was going on and sighing, “Oh, myself!”

School Board members received threats from citizens because of their vote. Todd Blodgett, a longtime activist, predicted publicly that all School Board members would be defeated for re-election on the basis of this one vote.

In the midst of all of this, I wrote a column in which I quoted Shakespeare in suggesting it was “much ado over nothing.” My thought was that 10 years from now, we’ll all be accustomed to the new name and life will go on. I received notes and emails from readers who accused me of being part of the “left-wing conspiracy” to take over the schools.

I mention all of this to put in perspective the meaningful response of the Mason City student body in recommending the name change.

As Student Senate representative Grant Bohls told the School Board March 21, “We have tried to do this process as fairly as we possibly could and as unbiased. While it probably wasn’t perfect, I think we can be proud of what we did.”

Indeed, you should be proud.

Go, River Hawks!

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0