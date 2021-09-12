Skipper: Think about a world with no political parties

Silly me.
A reader suggests that all the rancor in politics is caused by the political parties, so why even have them?
Can you imagine what life would be like if there were no political parties in America?
Chances are:
- We’d be nicer to one another.
- All candidates would be independents.
- Television networks that thrive on hate-speak would have trouble surviving.
- Social media would be much more dull but much more accurate and productive.
- Outrageous conspiracy theories would die for lack of an audience.
- We’d be nicer to one another.
- Candidates would win or lose on the basis of their own ideas rather party politics.
- All voters would be “independents” – which is how the majority of voters identify themselves today.
- Political advertising would focus on individuals and issues instead of party propaganda.
- We’d be nicer to one another.
Think how recent presidential elections would have been if there was a ballot with 10 or 12 names on it with no party affiliations. The person with the most votes would win and the person finishing second would be vice president.
In that scenario, it would be possible for Joe Biden to be elected president with Donald Trump as vice president. Or, vice versa. Or it would also be possible for neither one to finish first or second if voters preferred Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio or Bernie Sanders or Oprah Winfrey or Mike Lindell (the “My Pillow” guy) or someone else who wasn’t a professional politician.
They’d have to figure out a way of getting along.
The Constitution is a model for establishing how government should operate. Republicans and Democrats alike praise it and quote from it. Some carry a copy of it with them. It is interesting that the founding fathers, in their infinite wisdom, did not mention the formation of political parties.
But there were differences of opinion among those founding fathers on whether the focus should be on a centralized federal government or on state’s rights. This division eventually helped lead to the creation of political parties. (Forgive me, John Lee or Bennett Smith or other history teachers if I have oversimplified this.)
George Washington represented no political party as our first president – and he warned about the dangers of political factions in his farewell address.
The absence of political parties would have a big impact on members of Congress state legislators who would have to vote their consciences instead of just following orders from their party’s elite.
In the past, I’ve pointed out that local government is the purest form of government. Elected officials are neighbors whose job it is to help keep fellow neighbors safe and healthy. They don’t always agree but their discussions are usually civil, void of personal attacks and get results.
In Iowa, mayors and city council members run for office with no political affiliations – and it seems to work.
Eliminating political parties of course will never happen but think of the possibilities. We’d be nicer to one another.
Silly me.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.