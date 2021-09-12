Skipper: Think about a world with no political parties

They’d have to figure out a way of getting along.

The Constitution is a model for establishing how government should operate. Republicans and Democrats alike praise it and quote from it. Some carry a copy of it with them. It is interesting that the founding fathers, in their infinite wisdom, did not mention the formation of political parties.

But there were differences of opinion among those founding fathers on whether the focus should be on a centralized federal government or on state’s rights. This division eventually helped lead to the creation of political parties. (Forgive me, John Lee or Bennett Smith or other history teachers if I have oversimplified this.)

George Washington represented no political party as our first president – and he warned about the dangers of political factions in his farewell address.

The absence of political parties would have a big impact on members of Congress state legislators who would have to vote their consciences instead of just following orders from their party’s elite.