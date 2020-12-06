Skipper: Thick-headed politicians are nothing new

Things are happening so fast in politics these days that it is difficult to sort out what’s wise and what’s whimsy and what’s dumb and what’s dumbfounding.
But U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has my vote for the most head-scratching comment of the week.
When Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence so far of widespread corruption that would overturn the presidential election results, Johnson reacted by saying, in essence, “show us evidence that there was no evidence.”
How are you expected to provide proof of nothing?
It reminds me of the story about the man who told his friend that he shot a bear by a tree. “I’ll prove it,” he said. “I’ll show you the tree.”
Politicians probably don’t say more dumb things than any of the rest of us. Ours just aren’t made on the public stage like theirs are.
When Dwight Eisenhower was president, he was often baffled by comments made by Sen. William Knowland, a California Republican. Ike reportedly became so upset with Knowland that he wrote in his diary, “In his case, there seems to be no final answer to the question: How stupid can you get?”
It just goes to show you that 65 years ago, politicians angered each other just like they do today.
In 1973, a new magazine was launched called “New Times” and was hoped to be a more radical version of “Time” and “Newsweek.” One of its most provocative articles was one in which it featured what it called the 10 dumbest members of Congress and touted Republican Sen. William Scott of Virginia as the dumbest.
And what did Scott do? He held a press conference to deny the charge, thereby giving free publicity and extensive readership to a fledgling magazine that nobody ever heard of. Scott in effect confirmed the accusation.
Sometimes, on a local level, in the heat of debate, politicians question the mentality of their cohorts.
In 2010, the Mason City Council was considering sending city officials to Des Moines to meet with state people who were advocating what was called the “Lean Initiative.” It was a program extremely popular at the time that offered businesses and governments ways of making their organizations more “lean” – thereby cutting expenses and being more efficient.
Mayor Eric Bookmeyer said the city was under no obligation to take part in the program; this would just be a way of learning more about it.
But several council members balked. Max Weaver said it was likely to cost the city a lot of money in the long run. Don Nelson said he thought the city was being run efficiently and didn’t need the help. Jeff Marsters said he thought Bookmeyer was using the meeting as a backdoor method of getting involved with Lean. They voted against participating, so the proposal lost by a 3-3 tie vote.
After the meeting, Councilman Travis Hickey, who supported the measure, said he didn’t see what the city had to lose. “Maybe we find a way of doing business better, maybe we don’t.”
Then, regarding the vote, he said, “You can’t fix stupid.”
And as Eisenhower lamented 65 years ago, you can’t stop it, either.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.
