Skipper: Thick-headed politicians are nothing new

Things are happening so fast in politics these days that it is difficult to sort out what’s wise and what’s whimsy and what’s dumb and what’s dumbfounding.

But U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has my vote for the most head-scratching comment of the week.

When Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence so far of widespread corruption that would overturn the presidential election results, Johnson reacted by saying, in essence, “show us evidence that there was no evidence.”

How are you expected to provide proof of nothing?

It reminds me of the story about the man who told his friend that he shot a bear by a tree. “I’ll prove it,” he said. “I’ll show you the tree.”

Politicians probably don’t say more dumb things than any of the rest of us. Ours just aren’t made on the public stage like theirs are.

When Dwight Eisenhower was president, he was often baffled by comments made by Sen. William Knowland, a California Republican. Ike reportedly became so upset with Knowland that he wrote in his diary, “In his case, there seems to be no final answer to the question: How stupid can you get?”