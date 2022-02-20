SKIPPER: There's no escaping the noise

Silly me.

Recently I was awakened at about 4 a.m. by a shrill beep from my cell phone. I got out of bed, grabbed the phone and saw a message reminding me to call a particular friend of mine. The beep would be repeated every 15 minutes so as to keep reminding me.

I have no idea how that message got on there. But more important, I had no idea how to get rid of it – and I didn’t have a grandchild around to show me how to fix the darn thing.

So, the beeps continued. 4:15, 4:30, 4:45. Somehow, I figured out how to change the setting so that the reminder came every hour instead of every 15 minutes.

At about 7 a.m. I thought the time was appropriate to call the friend and thus end those annoying beeping reminders. He hadn’t been expecting a call and neither one of us knew what caused my phone to act up.

But it did cause us to talk for a few minutes about all the sounds and noises that are a part of our everyday lives.

Have you ever had your smoke alarm go off when there was no fire or your carbon monoxide detector beep when there was no danger? Usually, you can push a button or flip a switch to stop the beeping – or change the batteries.

We are bombarded with sounds every day, some loud, some soft, some so common we don’t even pay attention to them – the microwave, the television, the dishwasher, the washing machine and dryer, lawn mowers, snow blowers, motorcycles … and on and on.

I live about five doors from railroad tracks on which trains pass through several times a day and night. And each time, the train horn sounds – a loud sound – as a warning to motorists and pedestrians that a train is approaching. The sound is loud enough that it drowns out other sounds around it. Have you ever tried to talk on the phone while a train goes by?

Have you noticed how many people on TV yell at each other? It is particularly true on sports commentary shows or shows involving politics. It’s not the politicians shouting at one another; it’s the analysts, the Sean Hannitys and Joe Scarboroughs of the world, who get so worked up.

One day, I was working at home and had the television on in another room. I heard a lot of screaming coming from the TV so I poked my head around the corner to see what was going on. It was an old episode of “Everybody Loves Raymond” in which the characters were screaming at one another.

Noise. It’s never ending.

Another annoyance: Crowded restaurants with poor acoustics. There is so much noise all around that it’s hard to hear people at your own table.

I conclude with the story of a man who awoke in the middle of the night and heard a whistling sound. It wasn’t loud but it was constant. He got up and checked every room in his house but could not find the source of the whistling. He stopped for a moment to determine what to do next and discovered the source of the whistle.

It was his left nostril.

Silly me.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

