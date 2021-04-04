Skipper: There's a difference between fame and importance

Silly me.

A few years ago, I went into the Hardee’s restaurant in Mason City to grab a quick lunch and noticed Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley sitting at one of the tables, eating a sandwich. Three other men were with him. Grassley was easily recognizable to me in his suit and tie and trademark pullover sweater but most of the other diners walked passed him without a hint of recognition.

Some people were so preoccupied with carrying their trays of food to their table that they paid no attention to other diners around them. Some may have recognized him but didn’t care or chose to let him eat his lunch in peace without a lot of fanfare. And some others might just not have been politically astute.

In all fairness I must admit I could walk into a room where the world’s most famous rapper or rock star was sitting and I wouldn’t have any idea who they were.

But something came up in the news the other day that reminded me of how important individual recognition is in professions such as politics and entertainment. And that made me wonder who is the most recognizable person in Iowa.

Who would you be sure to recognize in a fast-food restaurant or in the produce section of your grocery store?