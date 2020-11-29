Skipper: The year of our weariness will soon end

Silly me.
As we approach the end of 2020 – the year that seems like it has been decades long – I was reflecting with a friend the other day about anticipation of the end of another significant year. It was 1999 and the world was about to jump headlong into not only a new year but a new century.
But there was a catch. It came to be known as Y2K (short for Year 2000) and the possibility that computers throughout the world might crash if they weren’t calibrated to handle the shift of four digits on the calendar.
The current generation isn’t old enough to remember the sense of anxiety thousands of people had as the clock marched forward to midnight. The Globe had staffers stationed all over North Iowa – at police and fire departments, sheriff’s offices, hospitals – just in case. My assignment that night was the Alliant Energy office in downtown Mason City. As it turned out, nothing momentous happened and life moved on.
But for the time period leading up to midnight 1999, as a nation, we were wary.
Fast forward to 2020 as we approach the end of the year. How many of us will take a deep sigh of relief on Jan. 1 in just knowing that 2020 is behind us. As a nation, we are weary.
Think about this. Doesn’t it seem like the Iowa caucuses occurred eons ago? The truth is they were held on Feb. 3. Because of the confusing results, Iowa became a national embarrassment but we hardly remember them now because of everything that has happened since then.
We are weary.
We are weary of politics, weary of primaries and debates and conventions and nasty ads and elections and disputed results and of family members divided in disgust of one another. In addition we have been bombarded with tweets that have constantly added fuel to the fires instead of extinguishing them. We are politics weary.
And then the pandemic hit, the awful COVID-19 disease that has killed more than 250,000 Americans and the total is growing every day. We anxiously await a vaccine or some other remedy. But in the meantime, day after day we are subjected to quarantines, masks, social distancing, business closings, debates about science and medical expertise and statistics and on and on and on. Our hope and prayer is to somehow get through this and move on. We are pandemic weary.
On the west coast, residents and rescue workers are fire weary. In the south and on the eastern seaboard, people are tropical storm and hurricane weary. Within a few weeks, folks in North Iowa and the upper Midwest will be enduring sleet, snow, high winds and freezing temperatures and will become, dare I say, weather weary.
On a personal level and much less serious than these other matters, I have been confined to my home and have watched much more television than I usually do. I am “My Pillow” weary.
One thing about Y2K in retrospect. When the calendar moved from one day to the next – and the lights stayed on, we could move on.
Will it be that easy when 2020 ends? Or will we be a little bit wary of what’s to come in 2021? Weary or wary?
Not to worry. We’ll make it. We always do.
