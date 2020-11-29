Skipper: The year of our weariness will soon end

Silly me.

As we approach the end of 2020 – the year that seems like it has been decades long – I was reflecting with a friend the other day about anticipation of the end of another significant year. It was 1999 and the world was about to jump headlong into not only a new year but a new century.

But there was a catch. It came to be known as Y2K (short for Year 2000) and the possibility that computers throughout the world might crash if they weren’t calibrated to handle the shift of four digits on the calendar.

The current generation isn’t old enough to remember the sense of anxiety thousands of people had as the clock marched forward to midnight. The Globe had staffers stationed all over North Iowa – at police and fire departments, sheriff’s offices, hospitals – just in case. My assignment that night was the Alliant Energy office in downtown Mason City. As it turned out, nothing momentous happened and life moved on.

But for the time period leading up to midnight 1999, as a nation, we were wary.

Fast forward to 2020 as we approach the end of the year. How many of us will take a deep sigh of relief on Jan. 1 in just knowing that 2020 is behind us. As a nation, we are weary.