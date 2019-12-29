Skipper: The world would be a better place with more snow cones

Editor’s note: This column was originally published Dec. 31, 2012 and has been published annually since then in advance of another new year. Events and circumstances change but the message remains the same.

My friend Lois Awe has an idea on how to make the world a better place.

She wonders what it would be like if people all over the world approached each other every day and asked, “What can I do for you today?”

The late Israel President Shimon Peres, a Novel Peace Prize winner from a war-torn area of the world, spoke at North Iowa Area Community College in 1999. He told his audience the world would be better off if countries worked to make their neighbors stronger, not weaker.

“It doesn’t make sense to help them become poor. It makes sense to help them become rich,” he said.

And then he added, “Whether we have a first-class ticket or a third-class ticket, we’re all on the same ship.”

The Rev. Steve Johnson of Mason City recently told a story about a conversation theologian Max Lucado had with his 6-year-old daughter. She was confused about what he did when he went to work.