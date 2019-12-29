Skipper: The world would be a better place with more snow cones

Editor’s note: This column was originally published Dec. 31, 2012 and has been published annually since then in advance of another new year. Events and circumstances change but the message remains the same.
My friend Lois Awe has an idea on how to make the world a better place.
She wonders what it would be like if people all over the world approached each other every day and asked, “What can I do for you today?”
The late Israel President Shimon Peres, a Novel Peace Prize winner from a war-torn area of the world, spoke at North Iowa Area Community College in 1999. He told his audience the world would be better off if countries worked to make their neighbors stronger, not weaker.
“It doesn’t make sense to help them become poor. It makes sense to help them become rich,” he said.
And then he added, “Whether we have a first-class ticket or a third-class ticket, we’re all on the same ship.”
The Rev. Steve Johnson of Mason City recently told a story about a conversation theologian Max Lucado had with his 6-year-old daughter. She was confused about what he did when he went to work.
Lucado explained to her that it was his job to provide good news to people, to comfort them, to lead them in the right direction and to try to make them happy and content.
The little girl thought for a moment and said, “Why don’t you just give out snow cones?”
As we begin a new year, I wonder if there are things each of us can do personally to make the world a better place. And I agree with Lois. A good start would be to ask, “What can I do for you today?”
And as Peres pointed out, there is something to be said for trying to make the weak stronger rather than trying to make them weaker.
But as is so often the case, sometimes adults waste a lot of words explaining a philosophy that a child can say succinctly in one sentence. So here’s a New Year’s resolution for me – and for you if you want to give it a try.
How about if each of us, in our own way, makes an effort to offer up a few snow cones next year.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.