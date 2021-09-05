Skipper: The value of a second look

Silly me.

There is something to be said for taking “a second look” at circumstances in our lives.

It can take all sorts of forms.

Have you ever come across a book on your bookshelf that you read years ago and decided to look through it again? Chances are it rekindled the enjoyment you had the first time around – or you discovered things you had either forgotten or had totally missed the first time around.

I have reread classics that I was required to read in college more than 50 years ago. There’s a big difference between reading something because you had to and reading it because you want to. Second looks are often fulfilling.

Many of my books would have no resale value because I’m an underliner. I constantly underline passages in books that I have found meaningful. Sometimes, when I come across a book I haven’t looked at in years, it’s fun to thumb through it and just the read the parts I previously underlined. Am I the only one who does this?

I know a woman who never watches a movie more than once because she thinks it’s a waste of time. Me? I like watching movies I enjoyed the first time around and even look forward to seeing memorable scenes again. Sometimes I can repeat the lines as they’re being said: