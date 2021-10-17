SKIPPER: The hotel development goes on. And on.

Silly me.

I’m not a developer or a builder so I have been mystified as to how construction of the skywalk can begin downtown before the hotel is built.

The skywalk is to connect The Music Man Square to the hotel – but there is no hotel and there won’t be one for quite some time. Will it be a skywalk to nowhere? City officials assure that will not be the case.

In fairness, it should be pointed out that almost two years ago, what is now the Talon apartment complex started out with construction of the elevator shaft. Remember? Amid a pile of dirt and rubble, there arose this colorless hulk that captured quite a bit of attention at the time – an elevator shaft to nowhere. Not long after that, it was part of a thriving new structure providing good housing close to downtown.

So what’s with the skywalk? City Administrator Aaron Burnett says everything will work out and points to the city’s progress so far in the multi-million-dollar, multi-faceted River City Renaissance Project.

Burnett arrived in Mason City in 2018 when the project had so many potential downsides that it seemed like a house of cards ready to tumble.

I suspected at the time that Burnett would need the wisdom of Solomon and the patience of Job to accept the responsibilities handed to him. But he’s displayed both attributes, and, with the help of the mayor, City Council, city staff and stakeholders, the house of cards is still standing.

In fact, the track record looks pretty good. “We started with the arena and got that completed. Then the pavilion. Now we’ll move on to the skywalk, get that completed, and then the hotel…” said Burnett in a recent interview.

The skywalk won’t be built overnight. For one thing, Burnett said there are long lag times in getting materials that stretch into June of next year.

As for the Hyatt Place hotel, construction is expected to take about 20 months and will begin – you guessed it – as soon as financing is finalized.

Philip Chodur of G8 Development first approached the City Council about a plan for the downtown hotel in 2013. Since that time, the plans have changed, the location has changed, the developer has changed, the mayor, city administrator and half the council have changed.

The hotel, arena, pavilion and skywalk are part of the overall project. Another part is the repurposing of Southbridge Mall into a family entertainment center.

To put all of this in perspective, children who were born the year the first proposal was made are now second graders in elementary school.

But the beat goes on.

Me thinks it’s the public that has had the patience of Job.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

