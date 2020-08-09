Skipper: Teachers take the lead, again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is no profession in the world for which I have more respect and admiration than that of being a teacher.

Both of my parents and one of my brothers were educators so my respect for teachers is home-grown. But it has been enhanced over the years by the impact teachers have had on me, on my children, grandchildren and people around me.

In about a half-century of reporting, I had many occasions to ask successful North Iowans and former North Iowans to identify, outside of family members, who had the greatest impact on their lives – and 99.9 percent of them named a teacher.

What a thrill it must be for longtime teachers to meet former students and see them as mature adults. I am reminded of a story concerning Gene Balk, the late teacher and coach, who encountered a former student from years past, one of the hundreds he had taught over the years. He smiled and told him, “I can’t remember your name – but I remember where you sat.”

Sometimes teachers have to be disciplinarians, to be sure. But when kids feel like the world is falling apart all around them, teachers are often the glue that holds them together.