Skipper: Taking time for self evaluation

Taking all of this into consideration, I am once again thinking about abandoning something that rattles me unnecessarily -- social media and cable news hogwash.

My generation listened to Walter Cronkite and Huntley and Brinkley. This generation listens to Rachel Maddow and Sean Hannity. We are no longer encouraged to be informed. We are encouraged to be enraged.

Facebook is another example of fool’s gold.

I am distressed by all of the mean-spirited political diatribe that flows through its veins, the number of people who consider themselves righteous and yet spew hatred without giving it a second thought.

For instance, despite what I read, I don’t believe either President Trump or Joe Biden is Satan. They are two men with polar opposite political views and conduct themselves in polar opposite ways. But the world will not come to an end no matter which one of them is elected.

I don’t understand how people who present themselves as loving individuals in person can express hatred on social media to people who disagree with them.