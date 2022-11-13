SKIPPER: Take-aways from last Tuesday’s local elections

State Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, who was elected to her eighth term in the Iowa House, has beaten the odds – again.

In what has turned out to be a “Republican year” in Iowa, Steckman had a good challenge from Republican Doug Campbell of Mason City but was able to retain her seat.

This isn’t the first time she has bucked the political winds. In 2016, another “Republican year” in which Donald Trump won the presidency and many GOP candidates marched to victory, Steckman defeated Barbara Hovland of Mason City, a Cerro Gordo County Republican political leader.

A significant factor that can’t be overlooked in Steckman’s political success is the advantage of being an incumbent. She first ran for office in 2008 when Bill Schickel, current Mason City mayor, chose not to seek re-election to the State Legislature.

In other words, his withdrawal created an open seat. Steckman defeated Scott Tornquist of Mason City and has been in office ever since. Incidentally, Tornquist attributed his defeat, at least in part, to what he described as “a bad year to be a Republican” as Barack Obama won the presidency and local Democrats had good years throughout the country.

Without getting too deep in the weeds here, the point is that the best chance a political newcomer has to get elected is to run for an open seat. I have known politicians who have held off running for office until there was an open seat because they know their odds are slim running against an incumbent.

Office holders have to be held accountable for their actions and their votes but they have the advantage of instant name recognition, the financial support of their political party and a loyal following their opponents don’t have. That’s a pretty good head start.

In Cerro Gordo County this year, longtime Democrat State Sen. Amanda Ragan chose not to run for re-election and instead, ran for a county supervisor position. She lost to Republican Chris Watts by 11 votes. Though Ragan had 20 years experience in the Legislature, Watts was the incumbent in the supervisor election – and, as mentioned earlier, this was a Republican year in Iowa.

Watts has been a longtime advocate for term limits for elected officials and has pledged to adhere to that principle in his own political life.

There are pros and cons to term limits, but one thing it would accomplish: the comfort of incumbency would be eliminated.

A big thanks to all candidates who were willing to step up to the plate.