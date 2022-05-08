SKIPPER: Supervisor income could factor into re-election bids

Silly me.

As I was looking over the list of candidates for next month’s primary elections, a thought occurred to me.

The best part-time job in North Iowa is that of Cerro Gordo County supervisor – but there’s a catch. You have to be elected, and, to keep your job, you have to be re-elected.

Most of us think of part-time jobs as ones that allow you pick up a few extra bucks to supplement the income from your full-time job. Many people leave their full-time jobs every day and head for their part-time job at a grocery store or retail business, for example, to help make ends meet.

All three members of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors have full-time jobs and are well respected in their professions and in the community.

This isn’t about them. This is about their part-time jobs in which the salary is $52,459 a year.

They have no “office hours.” They can pretty much come and go as they please because they are their own boss. They meet once a week as a group, on Tuesday mornings, to conduct the county’s business which includes approving bills to be paid, making appointments to various committees and dealing with upkeep of roads, bridges and drainage ditches.

Most importantly, annually, they approve a budget and the tax rate. They go to a lot of meetings of various county entities to stay informed. One former county supervisor once described his job as a “professional meeting attender.”

The current supervisors, Chris Watts, Casey Callanan and Tim Latham are aware of how well paid they are for their part-time jobs. In recent years, they have voted to freeze their salaries rather than accept pay raises recommended by the county’s compensation board. As mentioned earlier, they are honorable men.

But let’s compare their salaries with those of other elected officials with similar responsibilities. The Mason City Council, for example, has a much greater jurisdiction and oversees a much greater population than county supervisors.

City councilmen, in their part-time roles, earn $7,400 a year. The mayor’s salary is $13,200.

The fault is in a system that allows this kind of disparity. I am against a system that might tempt a candidate to run because of the substantial income instead of a sense of civic duty.

Also, if it were me, I might run for re-election because I couldn’t afford to have my income take that a big a hit if I dropped out.

There are primary races in all three county districts this year. Because of redistricting, Watts is now in District 1, the same district represented by Latham.

These two Republicans, who have served together for the past six years, will now oppose each other in the primary.

In District 2, incumbent Callanan faces a challenge from political newcomer Kelly McLaughlin. District 3, the one left vacant by Watts shifting to District 1, there will be both Republican and Democratic primaries.

Republican candidates are Don O’Connor and Travis Pike. Democrats are Lori Ginapp and Paul Adams.

There is one other primary election in the county this year. Peggy Meany goes up against Jacob

Schweitzer in the Democratic primary for county treasurer.

By the way, I sometimes fault the system but still believe local government is the purest form of government. Like pizza, when it’s bad it’s still pretty good.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

