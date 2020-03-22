Skipper: Stay connected, look out for each other, but stay home

This is personal. This is no joke. This is real.
Stay home.
We are fighting a battle in which the enemy cannot be seen but can be deadly nonetheless.
Each of us is going to have stories we’ll be telling for years to come about the great COVID virus of 2020, or coronavirus, if you prefer.
Hopefully, those stories will have happy endings, but a lot of that is up to us.
Stay home.
I appreciate the scrambling around the federal government is doing to try to protect us and there’s no point in any of us exercising a political viewpoint about it.
I especially appreciate the governors who are trying to do what they can while they wait for federal assistance and for local officials, such as Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, making tough decisions that impact thousands of people.
That impact will be minor compared to the impact the virus will have if and when it invades our community.
Stay home.
I am a 74-year-old man with a serious respiratory condition – which makes me the poster boy for people most susceptible to the virus. I have chosen to isolate myself as much as possible and am indulging in good books and bad television until the danger subsides.
I have a 10-year-old granddaughter who lives in the state of Washington, one of the hardest-hit states in the nation. Schools are closed now. When her school was open a few weeks ago, the parent of a student in another class in her school came down with the virus.
That meant every student in my granddaughter’s class and in her school had been exposed as well as possibly every friend or relative of everyone in the school – and anyone those friends or relatives came in contact with. That’s potentially thousands of people exposed because of one person’s illness.
Multiply that by millions of similar instances all over the country and you get a sense of the scope of the problem.
We’ll beat this – but the public has to understand and accept its role while the bureaucrats and health officials figure out what to do.
Stay home.
I’m sure that, like me, you have been watching the daily briefings given by President Trump and the assembly of health care officials who are working on the problem.
For my money, the most trusted man in America right now is Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Health who provides us with the unvarnished, straight scoop of what’s going on.
As isolated as we have necessarily become, there are some things we can do to help one another – even without seeing each other. Families can find many things to do together that they don’t do when the outside world is available to them. It’s called connecting.
We need to stay connected. We need to encourage one another. We need to look out for one another.
I like to engage in what I call my “humanity check” – checking in with another human being just to hear the voice, share concerns, share some laughs and generally help each other get through this.
There’s a word for this – it’s called communication. Facebook, emails and texting also put you in touch with others but they’re not as effective a “humanity check” as a phone call is.
Do you know someone who is lonely? You can help fix that. Have you ever received a phone call from someone and afterward thought to yourself, “That made my day.”?
Isn’t it amazing how many of the things we are doing in times of emergency that we probably should be doing when things are normal?
Lots to ponder until we get over the hump. In the meantime …
Stay home.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.