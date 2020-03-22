Skipper: Stay connected, look out for each other, but stay home

I have a 10-year-old granddaughter who lives in the state of Washington, one of the hardest-hit states in the nation. Schools are closed now. When her school was open a few weeks ago, the parent of a student in another class in her school came down with the virus.

That meant every student in my granddaughter’s class and in her school had been exposed as well as possibly every friend or relative of everyone in the school – and anyone those friends or relatives came in contact with. That’s potentially thousands of people exposed because of one person’s illness.

Multiply that by millions of similar instances all over the country and you get a sense of the scope of the problem.

We’ll beat this – but the public has to understand and accept its role while the bureaucrats and health officials figure out what to do.

Stay home.

I’m sure that, like me, you have been watching the daily briefings given by President Trump and the assembly of health care officials who are working on the problem.

For my money, the most trusted man in America right now is Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Health who provides us with the unvarnished, straight scoop of what’s going on.