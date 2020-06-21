Skipper: Stand upon the facts, not a foundation of fakes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Silly me.

I’ve been thinking about a troubling element in today’s society: how easily some of us can be duped by people and organizations that tell us what we want to hear. Not telling the truth, mind you; telling us what we want to hear.

Fox News and MSNBC figured this out a long time ago and are making a fortune because of it.

For some of us, if Joe Scarborough says it, it must be true. For others, if Sean Hannity says it, it must be true. If social media proclaims something that fits our political agenda, then, by golly, it must be true.

We are becoming a nation of “dupe addicts” – a haven for groups and organizations that want to spread propaganda that has no basis in truth but fits a political point of view. That’s exactly what Russia is accused of doing in the 2016 elections and is probably well into it this year.

Here is a classic example. A photo that has been making the rounds on the Internet shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up a Bible in an apparent response to President Trump holding up the Bible in the photo opp in Lafayette Park across from the White House. The accompanying story describes her desecration of the Bible and denounces her.