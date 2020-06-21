Skipper: Stand upon the facts, not a foundation of fakes
Silly me.

I’ve been thinking about a troubling element in today’s society: how easily some of us can be duped by people and organizations that tell us what we want to hear. Not telling the truth, mind you; telling us what we want to hear.

Fox News and MSNBC figured this out a long time ago and are making a fortune because of it.

For some of us, if Joe Scarborough says it, it must be true. For others, if Sean Hannity says it, it must be true. If social media proclaims something that fits our political agenda, then, by golly, it must be true.

We are becoming a nation of “dupe addicts” – a haven for groups and organizations that want to spread propaganda that has no basis in truth but fits a political point of view. That’s exactly what Russia is accused of doing in the 2016 elections and is probably well into it this year.

Skipper

Here is a classic example. A photo that has been making the rounds on the Internet shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up a Bible in an apparent response to President Trump holding up the Bible in the photo opp in Lafayette Park across from the White House. The accompanying story describes her desecration of the Bible and denounces her.

I became aware of the photo because three Cerro Gordo County Republicans posted it on their Facebook pages and expressed their outrage at Pelosi. The only problem is, the photo is a fake. The incident never happened. An online publication called the Babylon Bee used a photo of Pelosi tearing up President Trump’s state of the union speech and doctored it to having her tearing up the Bible. And obviously people fell for it.

Check your sources, people. A quick check on Google will provide the web page of the Babylon Bee in which the editors clearly define their publication as pure satire, done for fun more than anything else.

Google also shows that there are 58 satire websites in the world, 21 of them in the United States, some spewing Republican propaganda, others offering Democratic perspectives and most all of them intending to entertain rather than inform.

Some of the other stories featured recently in the Babylon Bee have these headlines:

  • “Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning own homes to the ground.”
  • “Democrats propose replacing all police with traveling bands of Hippies singing `Imagine.’”
  • “Florida recount finally wraps up; Al Gore declared president.”
  • Trump announces he is gay so he can’t be fired from the presidency.”
  • Podiums at next presidential debates to be equipped with “Life Alert” buttons.

“The Onion,” one of the oldest satire websites, has stories this month about the NRA raising millions of dollars by holding donors at gunpoint; and an award being offered to the person who can create the best Martin Luther King quote.

The lesson is simple and I apply it to me as I offer it to you: It’s okay to stand for something as long as we don’t fall for everything. Our journeys in life should not become “Gullible’s Travels.”

