Skipper: Some things, like ice cream, never change

Silly me.
The other day I was thinking about how Keith Jackson, the late sports broadcaster, used to alert his audience that something exciting was about to happen by shouting, “Whoa, Nellie!” into his microphone. The listener automatically knew that a touchdown was about to be scored or a home run was headed out of the park or a tie game was about to be untied.
There was excitement in the air.
With all of the things going on in North Iowa these days – new businesses, repurposing of the mall, plans moving forward for a new hotel and for a vibrant riverfront area downtown, it would be hard to imagine that a rebirth of a tiny business could cause much of a big reaction.
But in their own way, North Iowans are hollering, “Whoa, Nellie!” because Birdsall’s ice cream parlor will be reopening soon.
It has been one of Mason City’s most popular gathering spots since Addison and Esther Birdsall opened it 90 years ago at 518 N. Federal Ave. To put it in perspective, Herbert Hoover was president back then, Babe Ruth was still a star with the New York Yankees and the country was in the midst of the Great Depression.
Some things never change – and North Iowans have never lost their taste for ice cream treats on warm summer days and nights. And new owners, Marc and Michelle Murray and Gary and Anne Schmit are confident that tradition will continue. Birdsall’s has been closed for several months but the new owners hope to have it open for business some time next month.
Birdsall’s is not big and it’s not fancy. But it has been locally owned for nearly a century. It has a certain mystique about it that has attracted thousands of customers encompassing several generations of North Iowans and visitors.
Addison and Esther Birdsall sold the business to their son Bob in 1950. He operated it until selling it to Vaughn Escher in 1969. Vaughn retained the Birdsall name and owned the business for 25 years before turning it over to his son, David, in 1994. David died last year and the business has been vacant for several months.
It’s hard to pinpoint just exactly what has made Birdsall’s such an attraction for such a long time. But people who have grown up in North Iowa and have moved away seemingly always want to make a stop at Birdsalls when they come back to town for a visit.
And, for adults who have lived here all of their lives, try to find someone who has never been to Birdsall’s. You won’t find one.
Sometimes, places just have that “certain something” that is hard to define. Whatever it is, Birdsall’s has always had it.
And the memories, too. It might be the place where you experienced your first “ice cream headache” or the place you stopped in after a ballgame or where you went when you were just in the mood for a treat. And, of course, the peach ice cream.
The new owners will get some expert counsel from Mark Repp, a retired 50-year Birdsall employee and manager. They will have a legacy to live up to, and as they face that challenge, I have one thought to pass on to them:
“Whoa, Nellie!”
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.