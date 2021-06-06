Skipper: Some things, like ice cream, never change

Birdsall’s is not big and it’s not fancy. But it has been locally owned for nearly a century. It has a certain mystique about it that has attracted thousands of customers encompassing several generations of North Iowans and visitors.

Addison and Esther Birdsall sold the business to their son Bob in 1950. He operated it until selling it to Vaughn Escher in 1969. Vaughn retained the Birdsall name and owned the business for 25 years before turning it over to his son, David, in 1994. David died last year and the business has been vacant for several months.

It’s hard to pinpoint just exactly what has made Birdsall’s such an attraction for such a long time. But people who have grown up in North Iowa and have moved away seemingly always want to make a stop at Birdsalls when they come back to town for a visit.

And, for adults who have lived here all of their lives, try to find someone who has never been to Birdsall’s. You won’t find one.

Sometimes, places just have that “certain something” that is hard to define. Whatever it is, Birdsall’s has always had it.