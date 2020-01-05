Skipper: Some suggested resolutions for local government transparency

Silly me. As an observer of local government for more than a half-century, I have come to believe, as I have mentioned many times, that it is the purest form of democracy.
Sure, local government has its faults but, like pizza, even when it’s bad it’s still pretty good.
Most local governments have taken strides towards “transparency” in recent years, which means providing the public with as much information as possible about what is going on. There is one area in particular, however, where I think government falls short.
I have always had a problem with public hearings being held immediately before councils vote on important issues. The hearings are usually required by law so the public can have its say.
But by holding the hearing immediately before the vote, council members haven’t had time to digest what citizens have said – and to consider possibly changing their mind on how they were going to vote. Instead, the hearing is just a formality to comply with the law rather than being a useful tool in government.
Why not hold the public hearing at a minimum of 24 hours in advance of the vote? That would at least give the impression that citizens’ views were given consideration before the vote.
You have free articles remaining.
One of the problems with this approach is that many times, no one shows up at public hearings. It could mean officials would be taking time off from their schedules to show up for public hearings in which there is no public.
But government at least would have done its part. The emphasis should be on convenience for the citizens, not the government.
That’s suggestion No. 1 for the new year. Here are a few others, most of which don’t require much explanation.
- Meeting agendas should include the council/board’s mission statement and goals for the year – useful information for the public and a reminder to officials as to why they are there.
- Mason City School Board meetings should be televised.
- Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meetings should be televised.
- Supervisor meetings should be held at night, at least occasionally, when the public has more of a chance to attend, rather than in the morning.
- Mason City should continue its practice of holding quarterly town hall meetings, rotating in each of the city’s four wards and hosted by the council member from that ward as well as the two at-large council members. These meetings have been successful in the past because they have provided opportunities for good give-and-take between the public and the council. Anyone can attend. You don’t have to be a resident of the ward where the meeting is being held.
You may have ideas of your own on how to streamline local government -- or you may think mine are way out of whack. With the latter, all I can say is … Silly me.
Happy new year, everyone.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.