Skipper: Some suggested resolutions for local government transparency

Silly me. As an observer of local government for more than a half-century, I have come to believe, as I have mentioned many times, that it is the purest form of democracy.

Sure, local government has its faults but, like pizza, even when it’s bad it’s still pretty good.

Most local governments have taken strides towards “transparency” in recent years, which means providing the public with as much information as possible about what is going on. There is one area in particular, however, where I think government falls short.

I have always had a problem with public hearings being held immediately before councils vote on important issues. The hearings are usually required by law so the public can have its say.

But by holding the hearing immediately before the vote, council members haven’t had time to digest what citizens have said – and to consider possibly changing their mind on how they were going to vote. Instead, the hearing is just a formality to comply with the law rather than being a useful tool in government.

Why not hold the public hearing at a minimum of 24 hours in advance of the vote? That would at least give the impression that citizens’ views were given consideration before the vote.

