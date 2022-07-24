SKIPPER: Silly me

Silly me.

It has long been my belief that not many people pay attention to the workings of county government. So every once in a while, I try to do it for you.

You have read many times in this space my belief that local government is the purest form of government because it is neighbors serving neighbors – neighbors using government services to help one another. That is true at the City Council level and, to a less-publicized degree, the county Board of Supervisors.

It is at these levels that candidates run because they want “to serve the people” or to “give back to their communities.” Those are noble ideas and are praiseworthy – but the further up the totem pole that politicians rise, the further they get away from that kind of humility. When’s the last time you heard a president or senator or congressman or governor say that he or she “wanted to give back to the community?”

County government is caught in between. It is local government, to be sure, but in most cases it is a step up from city government – the next step for politicians seeking to rise in the ranks. Gov. Kim Reynolds started her political career as a county treasurer. There are numerous other examples, such as former governor Tom Vilsack, who began their careers as public servants and gradually became politicians.

So, what are we to make of it when political figures who have climbed the ladder of success decide to move a few rungs down?

Mark Kuhn, a Democrat from Charles City, served in the Legislature for many years and then chose not to seek another term. Instead, he returned home, ran for a position on the Board of Supervisors, and won. He returned to serving on the local level.

Bill Schickel, a Republican from Mason City, was in his third, non-consecutive term as mayor of Mason City, when he resigned to run for the Legislature. He was elected to three terms and likely could have been elected to more. Instead, he chose not to seek a fourth term. He eventually won a City Council seat and then was elected again as mayor.

Now, retiring State Sen. Amanda Ragan, a Mason City Democrat, may follow a similar path. Earlier this year she said she will not seek re-election to the State Senate. Last week she became a candidate for a position on the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors.

Her path will not be easy. Her Republican opponent, Chris Watts of Mason City, is a veteran campaigner, some of which has been forced on him. He was elected to the board in 2016 – his third try – and was re-elected in 2020. Because of redistricting, he wound up in the same district as fellow Republican supervisor Tim Latham. Watts defeated Lathan in the June primary, making him the Republican candidate in November. In other words, it will be Watts’ third campaign in two years for the same position.

Both Watts and Ragan are veteran door-knockers so hundreds of North Iowans are likely to meet them on their doorsteps in the next several months.

Author Thomas Wolfe wrote, “you can’t go home again” but many North Iowa politicians have succeeded in doing it and another one is going to try.

Must be the home cookin’.

Silly me.