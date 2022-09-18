SKIPPER: Silly me

Silly me.

I have reflected previously in this space about how household items can become mile markers in our journey through life.

Leafs in your dining room or kitchen table, for example. When you’re a young adult with no kids, you don’t really need them so you store them somewhere. Then as your family begins to grow in size and in number, you need the leafs. So you get them out and attach them. As the kids grow up and leave the nest, you don’t need the leafs anymore – until the children and grandchildren come home for a visit. Alas, you need them again.

And how about those coffee mugs you’ve collected over the years with the messages they contain: “World’s Greatest Mom” and “World’s Greatest Dad” and souvenir cups from vacation trips or business conventions or birthdays or anniversaries or other special events. The mugs are evidence of a life well-lived.

I bring all of this up because of another barometer of life that came to mind the other day – the stuff that occupies precious space on our refrigerators.

In my household, and probably yours, there have been photos of kids and grandkids or of grandma and grandpa; perhaps a drawing that one of the kids made in school or a poem or recipe. The door of the fridge can also serve as a bulletin board full of reminders.

Another interesting aspect is what holds all of these items in place – handy-dandy, tiny but sturdy refrigerator magnets. We all have them, and like the table leafs and coffee mugs, they represent different aspects of our lives, past and present because of what’s printed on them.

I have never in my life gone to a store and purchased a refrigerator magnet. So I look at my own fridge and see 10 of these little gadgets and wonder: where did they all come from? Two are heart-shaped with no message; two have Bible verses; one has a small calendar; two have cute friendship messages; one is in the shape of a turtle – I have no idea why; one is plain and plastic; and one has an advertising message.

Here’s a quick quiz for you. Do you know how many refrigerator magnets you have, and what they say?

I checked with “Professor Google” and learned that these specialty magnets were invented by a fellow named Sam Hardcastle and became popular in the 1950s when businesses started giving them away as advertising items.

Of course, the most important aspect of the magnets is their purpose – to be a bulletin board of family photos, school pictures, grandma’s chicken casserole recipe, messages, reminders and coupons for various items.

In their own way, they are a road map, much like how the table leafs and coffee mugs can reflect the change of seasons in our lives.

For instance, in my case, there is no room for family photos and poems and recipes on my fridge any more – because all the room is taken up with reminders of doctor appointments!

Silly me.