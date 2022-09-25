SKIPPER: Silly me

Silly me.

I’ve been thinking recently about paradoxes in my life, and perhaps in yours.

A paradox is an apparent absurdity that turns out to be true. It’s like when former New York Yankee catcher Yogi Berra reportedly entered a restaurant and said, “No wonder nobody comes here – it’s too crowded.”

In our everyday lives, we are often tripped up by what might be called “inconvenient conveniences.” These occur when companies send you bills or advertisements that are intended to help you understand the contents when, in fact the opposite occurs.

Examples are cable bills, bank statements, insurance policies, utility bills … the list seems endless.

For example, I have my internet and television services through the same company. My monthly bill contains a list of all the charges that result in the total bill. I’m sure the list is a “convenience” to show me what I’m paying for – but it is usually two pages long with one-or-two word descriptions of the charges that are absolutely meaningless to me.

Each year I receive Medicare updates that come in a booklet – an 8 ½ by 11 booklet – in which any information pertaining to me is buried somewhere in those pages.

My monthly bank statement includes not only records of deposits and withdrawals but also bank charges of one or two words that are difficult for a dummy like me to understand.

In fairness, I should point out that most of these organizations have customer service representatives who can answer all my questions.

But that brings up another “inconvenient convenience” – recorded messages on phone calls. Have you ever called a company because you had a specific question, only to receive a recording that tells you to punch “1” for help with one particular problem, “2” for help with another, “3” for help with still another, and so on – sometimes eight or nine options – but none of them quite fit the question you have.

So you try to remember all the options mentioned to see which one comes closest to fitting your need, but you can’t remember them all. So you hang up and call again to hear the choices one more time.

I’m betting that most of you can relate to one or more of the situations I’ve just described.

But here’s the classic “inconvenient convenience” that has frustrated all of us as one time or another:

“All our operators are busy with other customers. Please stay on the line. Your wait will be approximately 10 minutes.”

Yeah, sure.

Silly me.