SKIPPER: Silly me

Silly me.

Do you remember when your mother or father would give you stern advice about staying out of trouble. “Use a little common sense,” they would say.

The other day, a friend was talking to me about a book she is reading on how to live your life wisely and asked, “doesn’t it really come down to common sense?”

“Well, yes and no,” I said decisively (sarcasm intended).

If you have a headache, the common-sense thing to do is take an aspirin. If you have a persistent tooth ache, it would make common sense to contact your dentist.

If you are walking on a roadside after dark, common sense would tell you to walk in the direction of the traffic. But common sense might also tell you not to walk on a roadside after dark.

In 1775, Thomas Paine wrote a 47 page pamphlet distributed to the populace of the 13 colonies advocating independence from the rule of Great Britain. It was titled “Common Sense.” The phrase has been around for a long time and used in a variety of contexts.

It is generally defined as sound judgment, level-headedness and being cautious. Using that definition, would you describe the U.S. Congress as having a lot of common sense? How about your local government, school board or church council? How about your neighbor who revs up his power lawn mower at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning?

Republicans and Democrats have far different approaches to problem-solving, yet both parties would say their decisions are based on common sense.

Most of us have known people in our everyday lives who we describe as being “very smart but don’t have much common sense.”

Scholars who look at the two words individually say that “common” refers to circumstances that all of us can relate to and that “sense” is a feeling or perception of an individual rather than something applying to all of us.

Many of us have had to make decisions in our personal lives such as deciding on whether to move from one city to another or to quit our job to accept another job offer or to borrow money for a specific purpose. We make common-sense decisions every day without even realizing it.

In the discussion I had with my book-reading friend, we talked about how people in various walks of life or different cultures might react to the same set of circumstances differently from one another. Does a person’s health, wealth, power, politics, cultural background or morality have any influence on their use of common sense? Of course.

So she is right in saying good decision-making comes down to just using common sense. But then the question is: Whose common sense – yours or mine?

Silly me.