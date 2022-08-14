SKIPPER: Silly me

Silly me.

I sometimes avoid turning on the television news listening to it on the radio or reading about it when I get up in the morning because I hate to start my day on such a depressing note.

Do you ever feel that way? I’m afraid that’s the world we’re living in these days.

It’s more fun and more useful to try to stay positive, to surround yourself with positive people, fill your day with positive activities and to appreciate your positive surroundings.

The other night, when the Field of Dreams baseball game was played in Dyersville, showcasing Iowa to the rest of the nation, it was a positive reflection on our state. It was positively Iowa.

And I got to thinking, what other things are “positively Iowa?”

This was the second year for the Major League baseball game to be played at the Field of Dreams but the movie by the same name starring Kevin Costner helped put Iowa in a positive light many years ago.

It’s hard not to smile when we hear the now-famous lines, “Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa!” That’s “positively Iowa,” thank you.

Last month, RAGBRAI, the annual bicycle jaunt across the state, attracted thousands of riders and gave communities across the state, including Mason City and Charles City, the chance to show some overnight hospitality toward their visitors.

Throughout the state, there was an atmosphere of excitement, neighborliness, meeting new people, and making new friends with food, fellowship and good wishes. If only the whole world could be like it is in our state during RAGBRAI. It is “positively Iowa.”

A few years ago, a tradition started at University of Iowa football games that is absolutely heart warming. Next to Kinnick Stadium, where the Hawkeyes play, is a children’s hospital in which it is possible for patients to look down on the football field from the top floors.

When Iowa has home games, at the end of the first quarter, coaches and fans turn toward the hospital and wave at the kids who are watching from those upper floors. And the kids excitedly wave back.

When the tradition began, it involved Iowa players, coaches and fans. Now everyone from the opposing team and their fans also take part. For that moment, football pauses as everyone pays tribute to those children.

Television networks broadcasting the games often break for commercials between quarters – but not after the first quarter in Iowa City. Millions of people watching on television get to see this special moment. It is “positively Iowa.”

There are many more examples, too many to fit into this space, but hasn’t it been fun to take a few moments to think about and enjoy what is “positively Iowa.” I know it has been for me.

Now, I guess I’ll turn on the news.

Silly me.