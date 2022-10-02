SKIPPER: Silly me

Silly me.

I came across a couple of words recently that are almost identical in spelling and pronunciation, have affected our lives for a couple of centuries and yet are strikingly different in their impact on us.

This all began during a conversation I had with a retired high school history teacher who talked about an important word that is buried in the middle of the preamble to the U.S. Constitution. The word is “posterity” and is included as part of the preamble which starts out with a phrase most of us are familiar with: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union ….”

The rest of that opening tells what the founding fathers believed were essentials for that perfect union: “establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity…”

And there’s that word – posterity – which means leaving this world a little better than we found it, a legacy for our kids, grandkids and future generations to inherit and enjoy.

That thought was important enough for the founding fathers to include in the first sentence of perhaps the most important document in American history.

The Declaration of Independence, written in the same era, declares that all of us have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The “pursuit of happiness” implies a goal of prosperity for all of us, which is not a bad idea.

Posterity and prosperity. The first seems to focus on the future while the second feels like a more short-term goal. The first seems long-lasting, the other for more immediate gratification.

Which is more important in our everyday lives? Which one is a more important value to teach our children or on which to hold our public officials accountable?

Sometimes the two overlap. When the Snyder family in Clear Lake purchased the Surf Ballroom several years ago, there was certainly the desire to keep an important landmark thriving for future generations to enjoy while providing happiness for this generation.

The same holds true for the multimillion-dollar expansion of the athletic facilities at Mason City High School or the ongoing efforts to maintain the lake in Clear Lake.

School bond and municipal bond elections are almost always done for posterity although they are rarely viewed in that regard. If voters approve bond issues, often they are supporting construction projects for future use – for future generations rather than for their own use.

Posterity and prosperity. Not much difference in the two words? Oh, but there is.

Silly me.