Skipper: Revisiting downtown development skepticism

Silly me.

I’ve determined that sometimes in life you have to doubt your doubts. It only happens when you take a second look, or a third look, at something you’ve had doubts about.

Like downtown redevelopment in Mason City, for example, including most recently, the proposal to “repurpose” Southbridge Mall into an entertainment center.

A disclaimer here: I’m a little out of my comfort zone in contemplating projects that involve millions of dollars. The more zeros you add to the end of a number, the more I am out of my element, like being a grilled cheese sandwich in a steakhouse.

But back to the doubts. I have commented in the past that one of the problems with Mason City’s redevelopment plans over the years is that they all have depended on many different facets coming together. If any one of them failed, the whole thing would tumble like a house of cards.

Don’t mention “house of cards” to Mayor Bill Schickel. That’s a negative term and he doesn’t think in negatives. He prefers to think in terms of forming many partnerships in which all sides work together because all sides benefit from successful results.