Skipper: Revisiting downtown development skepticism

Silly me.
I’ve determined that sometimes in life you have to doubt your doubts. It only happens when you take a second look, or a third look, at something you’ve had doubts about.
Like downtown redevelopment in Mason City, for example, including most recently, the proposal to “repurpose” Southbridge Mall into an entertainment center.
A disclaimer here: I’m a little out of my comfort zone in contemplating projects that involve millions of dollars. The more zeros you add to the end of a number, the more I am out of my element, like being a grilled cheese sandwich in a steakhouse.
But back to the doubts. I have commented in the past that one of the problems with Mason City’s redevelopment plans over the years is that they all have depended on many different facets coming together. If any one of them failed, the whole thing would tumble like a house of cards.
Don’t mention “house of cards” to Mayor Bill Schickel. That’s a negative term and he doesn’t think in negatives. He prefers to think in terms of forming many partnerships in which all sides work together because all sides benefit from successful results.
David Ratchie, the developer from Gatehouse Capital which plans to build the hotel downtown, told the City Council the other night why a new look for Southbridge Mall is critical to the success of the hotel.
Here’s how the various pieces fit together.
- Obviously, the hotel will prosper from high occupancy.
- High occupancy will occur through conventions and other large gatherings being held there.
- Conventions are held in cities that have a lot to offer visitors within easy access of the convention center.
- A family entertainment center such as Ratchie is proposing, that would include a bowling alley, theater, bars and restaurants and other amenities, is a much better attraction than an old, dark mall filled with mostly empty storefronts.
Taking all of this into consideration, Gatehouse, which is in the hotel business, intends to purchase the mall for the good of the hotel. Even with my adversity to numbers with lots of zeros, this is beginning to make sense.
The hotel also wants ties to The Music Man Square across the street for the same reasons. The two will be connected via a skywalk.
There are lots of contracts to be let, leases to be signed and construction work to be done. It’s hard to imagine, isn’t it.
But two years ago, it was hard to imagine that Mason City would have a first-class arena downtown that has already won awards and, more importantly, is drawing visitors into the community.
So there’s a lot going on. For the citizenry, it comes down to trust. Trust in the city administrator, trust in the mayor, trust in the City Council, trust in the developer.
And, for some of us, it is working on doubting our doubts.
Silly me.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.