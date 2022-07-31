SKIPPER: Responding to feedback

Time to answer some mail, emails and texts…

To Craig in Washington state: I agree with you. I will not win a Tom Selleck look-alike contest with my new moustache. As I told someone the other day, it is attached to me; I’m not sure yet whether I’m attached to it.

To Betty in Illinois, who wrote that she appreciated my recent column on politicians who become less devoted to serving the public as their personal political ambitions rise. Betty, my advice to you at election time is this: Regardless of political party, vote for someone who wants to do something – and not for someone who wants to be something.

To Bob in Wisconsin, who also appreciated my observation that some successful politicians in the Legislature actually return to their roots and continue to serve. Bob wrote that he was in Washington D.C. several years ago and was awed by the patriotic emotions he felt – and hopes that the nation’s capital will once again evoke those kinds of feelings.

To Laura in North Iowa, a former Mason City resident, who responded to my column on Mason City’s continuing drop in population. “I think I’ve figured it out,” she wrote. “Mason City needs a university and here’s why:

“While NIACC is a great community college, it tends to be a stepping stone for people to move out of town and onto a university.” She said she went to NIACC first, then went on to the University of Northern Iowa and continued to live in the Cedar Valley region for about 10 years.





“Young adults 18-22 are typically looking to have fun with friends. When they enter the ages 20-25, they start looking for a lifelong partner,” she wrote. According to her, Mason City will have more opportunities for young couples to “settle down in” if there is a university.





Universities usually bring in more international students, more diversity and more tolerance – all possible ways of increasing population, she said.





Also, said Laura, universities usually offer the possibility of additional events and additional funds.

Thanks for your input, Laura, Insightful, respectful and thought-provoking. NIACC has had working agreements with four-year schools like Buena Vista University for students to extend their education here – but it is not the same as having a four-year university program all its own.

Who knows what the cost would be for additional classrooms, additional resources, additional maintenance and additional staffing.

A question that has been a thorn in the side in Mason City for many years is this: Is it better to try something bold, even if it turns out that it didn’t work – or not to try something bold for fear that it won’t work?

Let’s chew on that one for a while.