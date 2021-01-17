Skipper: Respect in the era of politics as religion

One of the many lessons I’ve learned during the last election cycle is this:
Politics is a lot of things to a lot of people, but it is a lousy religion. Those who follow their particular political party religiously, be it Democrat, Republican or any other ilk, often look at political races not as matters of Republicans versus Democrats, but as good versus evil.
There is no room for compromise in the political religion, no room in the consciousness for fruits of the spirit – love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. There is only room for “I am right and you are wrong.” They might sing, “How do I know – social media tells me so!”
And look where political religion has gotten us. We need only look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
It’s time we asked ourselves: Is this who we are? Who do we want to be – and how do we get there from here?
Erick Nganyange, 39, of Mason City is a native of Tanzania in East Africa, who came to the United States with his mother in 2000 and to Mason City in 2001. He, like most of the rest of us, is troubled by the violence at the Capitol and the potential for more turmoil.
Nganyange, a thoughtful young man who now serves on the city’s Human Rights Commission, has an interesting perspective on today’s current events. He shared some of his views with me recently.
“What happened in the Capitol is a symptom of what is going on in our backyards in almost every corner of this country,” he said. “This is not a Washington problem. This is the country’s problem, a 'we the people’ problem.
“We can’t fix the country until we fix us. When neighbors stop talking to each other just because of disagreements and completely ignore common goals, it’s just a matter of time before that anger turns into hate.”
Nganyange warns, “Nobody is coming to save us. We must save ourselves and we must do it without the use of guns and knives.” He wants us to start talking with one another – not at one another.
He has three suggestions:
- Start talking with people you disagree with, especially politically. Find three things you agree on and concentrate on those. Leave the disagreements for another day. Start building a relationship.
- When disagreements arise, as they will, show respect. Be civil. No name-calling, personal attacks or cheap shots.
- Support what is good for the community and the country instead of just what’s good for you.
All of this sounds good. My only question: Is political religion so overpowering that common sense has gone out the window?
I was talking to a man the other day who says he doesn’t talk politics with his brother because they vehemently disagree with each other. They love each other. They play golf together and can talk about other things – sports, the weather, family activities – but definitely not politics. It’s too explosive. His situation is not unique.
How about this: Think of the most ardent conservative Republican and the most liberal Democrat you know. Picture them sitting down in a room together with a requirement that they cannot leave the room until they enjoy each other’s company and treat each other with respect.
As Nganyange says, “We can’t fix the country until we fix us.”
In the age of political religion, is that asking too much?
Best of John Skipper
Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:
There is no profession in the world for which I have more respect and admiration than that of being a teacher.
"I’ll bet everyone in Mason City has made use of the drive-up mailbox just to the north of the post office building in downtown Mason City."
"We all ought to have a code of ethics on which we judge ourselves from time to time."
The recent presidential “debate” re-enforces a notion that I have mentioned many times: local government is the purest form of government.
If you didn’t know Bob Amosson, or even if you had never heard of him, Bob would have laughed and said that was all right.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
My total experience in running for elective office occurred in 1957 when, at age 12, I ran for treasurer of the Junior Civic League.
I have a good friend who I often refer to as “Mr. Preparation.”
Recently, I struck up a conversation in the check-out line at HyVee East with a woman I did not know.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.