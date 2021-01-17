Skipper: Respect in the era of politics as religion

One of the many lessons I’ve learned during the last election cycle is this:

Politics is a lot of things to a lot of people, but it is a lousy religion. Those who follow their particular political party religiously, be it Democrat, Republican or any other ilk, often look at political races not as matters of Republicans versus Democrats, but as good versus evil.

There is no room for compromise in the political religion, no room in the consciousness for fruits of the spirit – love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. There is only room for “I am right and you are wrong.” They might sing, “How do I know – social media tells me so!”

And look where political religion has gotten us. We need only look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

It’s time we asked ourselves: Is this who we are? Who do we want to be – and how do we get there from here?

Erick Nganyange, 39, of Mason City is a native of Tanzania in East Africa, who came to the United States with his mother in 2000 and to Mason City in 2001. He, like most of the rest of us, is troubled by the violence at the Capitol and the potential for more turmoil.