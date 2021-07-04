Skipper: Readers suggest better names than Hollywoodland

Silly me.
Well, North Iowa, we don’t agree with each other on a lot of things, but one thing we seem to be saying in unison:
Hollywoodland is a lousy name for the planned repurposed Southbridge Mall property.
That’s the name being proposed by developers of the property and, apparently, it is the name of several other family entertainment centers across the country. So there must be some legal or financial connections to selecting that name. Surprise, surprise.
Two weeks ago, I mentioned in this space that calling a center in Mason City Hollywoodland made about as much sense as opening a place in Salt Lake City and calling it Hooters.
Letters, emails, texts and phone calls have been constant – and consistent.
“What the heck – Hollywoodland? Call me old-fashioned but we don’t live in Hollywood, California,” wrote Rosemary Dickinson of Mason City.
Another Mason City resident, Robert Overby, wrote, “This is not a good name. I suggest a short, clear name that will make clear what the repurposed mall is all about.” He suggested the "Mason City Fun Center.”
Overby also thinks naming the new center should be left up to the citizens via the mayor and City Council rather than by an outside entity.
“Hollywoodland is a terrible name. Anything would be better,” emailed retired Mason City architect Tom Waggoner, who made a career of planning, designing and helping name new structures.
Many residents favored including “River City” or something similar for a name.
“Hollywoodland is hokey. How about River City Family Fun and Entertainment?” wrote one person. Another resident suggested “RiverCityLand.” Still another offered “River City Mall” and yet another favored “Riverland Mall.”
A Mason City man wrote, “How about something a little more generic but with connection to North Iowa and Mason City. Perhaps something like: Mason City Central.”
He also thought the name should be short and uncomplicated, something easy to remember and could easily fit in a logo, business card or other forms of advertising and promotion.
A North Iowa woman also favored simplicity. She suggested “Everybody’s Place” or “Poplar Place.”
Someone else wrote, “We are far removed from Hollywood. How about something like `Wright Way to Play’,” giving homage to architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
Another resident suggested simply, “Southbridge Retail and Recreation Center.”
Not surprisingly in this day and age, one suggestion smacked of politics, albeit politics of a past era. “How about calling it what it always has been: Ken Kew’s Monument to Stupidity.” (Kew was a three-term mayor of Mason City during the time Southbridge Mall was planned, designed and built.)
May I suggest a couple?
How about calling it the “Bull’s Eye” since the arena, home of the North Iowa Bulls hockey team, is a major component?
Or the “Double L Rec Center,” a sly reference to Meredith Willson, hometown boy and famed musician.
OK, maybe neither of these is a winner but I submit that both are better than Hollywoodland.
Silly me.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.