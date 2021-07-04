Skipper: Readers suggest better names than Hollywoodland

Silly me.

Well, North Iowa, we don’t agree with each other on a lot of things, but one thing we seem to be saying in unison:

Hollywoodland is a lousy name for the planned repurposed Southbridge Mall property.

That’s the name being proposed by developers of the property and, apparently, it is the name of several other family entertainment centers across the country. So there must be some legal or financial connections to selecting that name. Surprise, surprise.

Two weeks ago, I mentioned in this space that calling a center in Mason City Hollywoodland made about as much sense as opening a place in Salt Lake City and calling it Hooters.

Letters, emails, texts and phone calls have been constant – and consistent.

“What the heck – Hollywoodland? Call me old-fashioned but we don’t live in Hollywood, California,” wrote Rosemary Dickinson of Mason City.

Another Mason City resident, Robert Overby, wrote, “This is not a good name. I suggest a short, clear name that will make clear what the repurposed mall is all about.” He suggested the "Mason City Fun Center.”