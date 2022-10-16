SKIPPER: Quit yelling

Quit yelling.

That’s my message to those who think it’s an effective way of communicating. It isn’t.

Television political commentators are among the worst. Tucker Carlson on Fox News works himself into a frenzy over the darndest things in an effort to get us fired up as well. He conducts a verbal demolition derby every night because we are a society that likes to witness crashes.

Then there’s Joe Scarborough on MSNBC, the polar opposite of Carlson politically. But “Morning Joe” does have one thing in common with Carlson. He yells. For those who have never seen his program, you are missing a chance to see bluster in all its glory. When Scarborough interviews a guest, his questions are often so long, so tedious and so filled with his own opinions, it must be difficult for the guest to decipher what the question was.

Quit yelling.

On television, it goes way beyond politics. Even if you’re not interested in football, just by channel-surfing you are bound to catch glimpses of football talk shows in which former players participate in discussions about last week’s game or next week’s game. There must be at least 10 shows like this on the various networks – and the participants must get paid to vigorously disagree, often raising their voices. How else are you going to draw and audience?

Yelling has become a form of entertainment in this country.

Quit yelling.

Have you ever watched “reality shows” in which people who don’t like each other appear before a judge – or some wannabe judge like Jerry Springer? If their disputes could be settled amicably, they might live happily ever after – but the shows wouldn’t stay on the air too long. Kindness does not make for good television.

Quit yelling.

I have attended my share of government meetings and public forums over the years. Every once in a while, a dispute would erupt between council members in which all sides raised their voices in order to be heard. And you know what was accomplished? Nothing. Zero. Zilch.

Quit yelling.

I have determined there is a difference between yelling and shouting. Often, we are yelling at someone while just as often we are shouting to someone. If you are attending a sports event, you might yell at the referees but shout encouragement to the athletes.

I have used this example before but it is worth repeating. Let’s have an America that is like a high school gym on a Friday night – young people respecting each other’s talents and learning the value of team work; performing in front of audience composed of people from all walks of life with different skin colors, ethnicities, income levels and political persuasions. Many of them volunteer as ushers and at concession stands to help support the programs. And they encourage. They shout. They cheer. And it works.

The message is simple. Quit yelling.