Skipper: Public needs to know when taxpayer money is involved

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Texas billionaire Ross Perot launched his colorful campaign for the presidency in 1992, he brought up controversial issues he said other candidates avoided.

Perot said those issues were like your eccentric aunt who lives in your basement and who you try to hide – but every once in a while she climbs up the basement stairs.

We don’t have many of those eccentric aunts in local government and public affairs – but every once in a while one of them – government secrecy – starts climbing those stairs.

That’s why I’m glad Mason City Schools Superintendent Dave Versteeg and public health officials have decided to release information concerning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Mason City schools, which opened recently.

“Secrecy” seems like a harsh word in this context – but purposely withholding information can certainly be construed that way.

When the nation is dealing with a pandemic that has caused nearly 200,000 deaths, the public has the right to know if the highly contagious illness is affecting the school system.

I admit that my lifelong passion for the public’s right to know could be construed as the “eccentric aunt” that lives with me.