Skipper: Press skewering presidents is not new

One of the responsibilities of a free press is to hold the government accountable for its words, thoughts and actions.
So the friction that often occurs between public officials and the media is a natural consequence of their relationship.
It has happened on the national level since the time of George Washington and has been magnified in recent years by President Trump’s frequent rantings about it.
Local government and local press are no exceptions.
Years ago, I had arranged for an interview with Mason City Mayor Carl Miller at 9 o’clock one morning. That same morning, without prior knowledge of either one of us, the Globe endorsed his opponent, Bill Schickel, in the upcoming mayor’s race. Talk about an uncomfortable situation. The interview took place as scheduled and without rancor, but I did not begin it by saying, “Well, what’s new?”
President Trump acts as if he’s the only president that has ever had a rocky relationship with the press. Of course that’s not true – but I had some fun doing a little research on the press’s treatment of past presidents and other public officials.
In 1801, President John Adams, who was short and stout, was labeled “His Rotundity” by a newspaper writer.
President Ulysses S. Grant was referred to as “Useless Grant.”
A writer dubbed President Woodrow Wilson “a human icicle.”
In more modern times, Ben Bradlee of the Washington Post described President Lyndon Johnson’s relentless attempts to make a point during an interview. “You really felt like a St. Bernard had licked your face for an hour,” he wrote.
George Will, a conservative columnist, was not impressed with George Bush on the campaign trail: “The unpleasant sound Bush is emitting as he traipses from one conservative gathering to another is a thin, tinny 'arf' – the sound of a lapdog,” according to Will.
Columnist Kathleen Parker wrote that she was rooting for Sarah Palin after John McCain named her as his running mate in 2008. Her first thought was that Palin represented a big step for women in the political spectrum.
But then, “I watch her interviews with the held breath of an anxious parent, my finger poised over the mute button in case it gets too painful. Unfortunately, it often does. My cringe reflex is exhausted.”
If President Trump believes he has been treated harshly, he should read H.L. Mencken’s review of President Warren Harding’s inaugural address in 1921.
Mencken wrote, “He uses the worst English I have ever encountered. It reminds me of a string of wet sponges; of tattered washing on the line; of stale beans. It is rumble and bumble. It is flap and doodle. It is balder and dash. Why does it seem so stupidly at war with sense?”
Trump calls the media “the enemy of the people.”
In contrast, in 1961, after the press torched President Kennedy after the botched Bay of Pigs incident, Kennedy said, “Even though we never like it and even though we wish they didn’t write it and even though we disapprove, there isn’t any doubt that we could not do the job at all in a free society without a very, very active press.”
Amen.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.
