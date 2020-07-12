Skipper: Press skewering presidents is not new

A writer dubbed President Woodrow Wilson “a human icicle.”

In more modern times, Ben Bradlee of the Washington Post described President Lyndon Johnson’s relentless attempts to make a point during an interview. “You really felt like a St. Bernard had licked your face for an hour,” he wrote.

George Will, a conservative columnist, was not impressed with George Bush on the campaign trail: “The unpleasant sound Bush is emitting as he traipses from one conservative gathering to another is a thin, tinny 'arf' – the sound of a lapdog,” according to Will.

Columnist Kathleen Parker wrote that she was rooting for Sarah Palin after John McCain named her as his running mate in 2008. Her first thought was that Palin represented a big step for women in the political spectrum.

But then, “I watch her interviews with the held breath of an anxious parent, my finger poised over the mute button in case it gets too painful. Unfortunately, it often does. My cringe reflex is exhausted.”

If President Trump believes he has been treated harshly, he should read H.L. Mencken’s review of President Warren Harding’s inaugural address in 1921.