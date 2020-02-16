Skipper: Political opponents are not the enemy

As we look in the rear view mirror and see the Iowa caucuses fade further and further into the distance, you have to wonder whether we’ll ever blaze this trail again.
How many car wrecks can you have before the decision is made to avoid that intersection.
I think about Jared McNett, the young Globe reporter, who covered the caucus campaign trail for the first time this year and wonder if it will be a one-and-done experience for him.
My hope is that it left him with some lasting memories that he will be able to tell his grandchildren someday, as I have been able to do with mine.
I have met candidates who were as phony as a three-dollar-bill, candidates who would start to answer a question before you were through asking it because they had an answer well-prepared and battle tested.
I have met candidates who looked you straight in the eye and others who didn’t make eye contact at all. You were a handshake, nothing more, nothing less, and, after you, it was on to the next handshake.
But I have also learned some life lessons from some of the candidates, even ones who didn’t fare too well.
Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson sought the Democratic nomination in 2008 and was a candidate in the Iowa caucuses. Richardson was smart, multi-lingual and had successfully negotiated release of American hostages abroad in the Clinton administration.
Asked how he was able to deal with people he hated and who hated him, Richardson said, “The key is to find common ground.”
Washington politicians could use a good dose of that today, don’t you think?
Along those same lines, former Kansas senator Bob Dole, who ran for president in 1996, was asked by a North Iowan what was the best way to defeat his enemy, President Clinton. Dole quickly corrected the questioner, saying, “We are political opponents, not enemies,”
One of my favorite politicians to cover was former Vice President Joe Biden, partly because you never knew which Joe Biden was going to show up.
In 2007, campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination, then-senator Biden took part in a town hall meeting at the Borealis Coffee Shop downtown, where the KCMR studio is today.
Biden spoke to a crowd filling 15 to 20 rows of seats and took questions from the audience. Mason City resident Peter Children was in about the fourth row and he got into a heated discussion with Biden over America’s role in Bosnia, as I recall.
Biden became so agitated that, in arguing with Children, he put his hand on the shoulder of audience member Anna Marie Wilson, sitting in the first row, so that he could brace himself and lean forward towards Children to, in effect, get in his face.
They sparred verbally but it ended with them agreeing to disagree. Later, when the event was over, Children left and Biden stayed for an hour, chit-chatting informally and amiably with people in the audience and was charming rather than combative.
Several weeks later, Biden was back, this time speaking to a crowd at the Masonic Temple. After his speech, he agreed to an interview and the two of us sat in easy chairs and had an easy-going chat. Biden told of how when he first came to the Senate as its youngest member, he was brash and cocky and acted as if he questioned the intelligence of veteran senators who didn’t see things his way.
Mike Mansfield of Montana was the Senate majority leader. Biden said one day Mansfield called him into his office to have a little talk with him. The majority leader pointed toward the Senate floor and told Biden, “Everyone who is here is here because people in their state found some value in them. That’s what you need to do.”
