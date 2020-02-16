Skipper: Political opponents are not the enemy

As we look in the rear view mirror and see the Iowa caucuses fade further and further into the distance, you have to wonder whether we’ll ever blaze this trail again.

How many car wrecks can you have before the decision is made to avoid that intersection.

I think about Jared McNett, the young Globe reporter, who covered the caucus campaign trail for the first time this year and wonder if it will be a one-and-done experience for him.

My hope is that it left him with some lasting memories that he will be able to tell his grandchildren someday, as I have been able to do with mine.

I have met candidates who were as phony as a three-dollar-bill, candidates who would start to answer a question before you were through asking it because they had an answer well-prepared and battle tested.

I have met candidates who looked you straight in the eye and others who didn’t make eye contact at all. You were a handshake, nothing more, nothing less, and, after you, it was on to the next handshake.

But I have also learned some life lessons from some of the candidates, even ones who didn’t fare too well.