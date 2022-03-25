SKIPPER: On the passing of Roger Bang

There is a stillness in the political air of North Iowa today with the passing of former Mason City mayor and councilman Roger Bang, who died Tuesday at the age of 72.

He was first elected to the City Council in 1987, one year after I began covering local politics for the Globe Gazette, so our paths crossed often through his political career that included four terms on the City Council and one term as mayor.

He had great charm, a great moustache and a great love for Mason City, his adopted hometown, having been a native of Worth County. And, oh, that laugh, that began as a chuckle and often ended with quick snorts that brought laughs to anyone in his midst.

Sometimes, after highly-contentious City Council meetings, he would saunter up to me as I was leaving and say, “Now don’t sanitize this,” his way of urging me to publish the truth even if it put the council in a bad light.

Roger loved serving in office but he did not like campaigning, One time when he was running for re-election to the City Council, he said, “I’m gratified voters put their trust in me, and if they’re willing to do it again, I’m willing to serve them again.” For him, that represented a “campaign speech.”

In another election cycle, Roger said, “If you want Harold Hill marching down Federal Avenue talking about himself, I am not your man.”

While he displayed modesty most of the time, sometimes ego showed up. After his retirement from politics in 2009, he reflected on his years in office. Having won four at-large elections to the council and one at-large election for mayor, Bang suggested he might have cast more votes than any elected official in Mason City – and he may have received more votes than anyone ever running for office.

His career prior to politics was as an insurance executive and he had a keen interest in economic development, believing that was the key for businesses and the city’s population to grow. He said he was proud that in all his years in city government, the council had never rejected an economic development proposal brought before it. “The important thing is, keep ‘em coming,” he said.

When Bang was mayor, City Council members frequently criticized him for injecting his opinions into council discussions, saying the mayor’s job was “to call balls and strikes” but not to offer any opinions. Bang disagreed. “I think it’s appropriate for the chief elected official to have an opinion,” he said.

After he retired, and after I retired, Bang would call me from time to time just to talk about current events and political strategies. “In Mason City,” he said, “it’s pretty simple. You need four votes. If you don’t have them, you need to get them. If you have them, all the bluster in the world from opponents isn’t going to matter.”

Roger was not without flaws. He was once cited by police after an incident on Clear Lake involving a liquor violation. Another time, in Mason City, he was cited for not having snow removed from the sidewalk in front of his house. In each instance, he admitted he was wrong and praised authorities for doing their jobs.

One of the things I will always remember about Roger Bang was his fervent belief in the potential of Mason City and his faith in the people to do the right thing.

After one meeting that was filled with rancor and name-calling, most people left with a bad taste in their mouth. Roger seemed unaffected. I asked him what he thought about it. He paused for a moment, smiled and said, “Well, everyone is well-intentioned.”

That’s a pretty good description of how he approached life -- and his was a life well lived.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0