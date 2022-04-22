SKIPPER: On the passing of Michael Grandon

Mike Grandon was a master at both wit and wisdom in his many years of public service.

Grandon, 79, a lifelong Clear Laker until his final years, died Sunday at a senior living center in Eagan, Minnesota. He was Cerro Gordo County treasurer for nine terms, retiring in 2010.

Think about that. Nine terms, including the last eight when he was unopposed for re-election.

I had the opportunity to cover him many times as his career at the courthouse and mine at the Globe overlapped.

Grandon was a proud, loyal Democrat but always said his party affiliation had no bearing on how he did his job. “I know of no liberal or conservative way to sell license plates,” he said with his typical candor laced with humor.

He was first elected in 1974. A few months into his first term, he was diagnosed with having a brain tumor. It was benign and operable, “a lucky combination to have,” he said after he underwent successful surgery.

I asked him years later if recovering from such a serious situation had any impact on how he looked on life from that day forward. “Oh, he said, “I don’t get nearly as upset when I can’t find matching socks.”

He sometimes gave the appearance of having a rough edge to him, but he was a softie at heart. Back in the days when people actually had to purchase new license plates instead of tags, Mike would sometimes go out in the courthouse parking lot in the dead of winter to assist elderly patrons putting the plates on their cars.

He was serious about his politics. I asked him one time what the real difference was between Democrats and Republicans. “Democrats tax and spend,” he said. “Republicans just spend.”

Grandon volunteered his time in many different ways and expressed concern for people who were downtrodden through no fault of their own. “If you find yourself in quicksand, the only way you can get out is if someone gives you a hand,” he once said. “And a lot of people are born in quicksand.”

After retiring as treasurer in 2010, he stayed out of the limelight for four years and then decided to run for county supervisor. In the Democratic primary, he lost by one vote in a four-person race but since none of the candidates got 35 percent of the vote, the election was decided by 13 delegates at the county convention. Grandon realized he was going to lose but had committed to one last campaign appearance. Wit and wisdom prevailed again as he told the delegates, “As I speak tonight, I feel like I’m rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.”

No mention of him would be complete without citing his devotion to his church and especially to his wife and children.

Early in his retirement I asked him to reflect on his life and career, and if there was one moment that stood out more than any others. He didn’t hesitate. He said, “When my son asked me to be the best man at his wedding.”

You were one of a kind, Mike, in so many ways. A really good kind.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

