Skipper: Of handshakes, coronavirus lexicon and Limbaugh v. Fauci

I wonder if the handshake is going to become a thing of the past. Not long ago, before the pandemic struck, I wrote a column about the history of handshakes, fist bumps and high fives. The handshake originated centuries ago when men approached each other and stuck out their hands to show they were not carrying a weapon. Now we are refraining from shaking hands to avoid spreading disease. If that’s the case, isn’t that something we should refrain from doing all the time? And what would replace the handshake? Fist bumps and high fives both involve physical contact so they wouldn’t be a safe substitute. How about a wink or a wave? My preference, I think, would be just a simple nod of the head as a way of saying, “Hi. How are you?”

When this is all over with, next year’s dictionaries and language books are going to have many additions and revisions. In years past, “flattening the curve” is what I hoped happened to my stomach when I went on a diet. In today’s world, it is the leveling off of grim statistics. Another example: For most of us, “mitigation” was a process of trying to find middle ground in a dispute. Now it is the steps being taken in an effort to “flatten the curve.” A new term that has evolved is “social distancing” – a phrase most of us never used before this year but is now part of our everyday language. The same is true for phrases we now hear every day such as PPE, short for personal protective equipment. Remember when “ventilator” was the thing you turned on in your car or office to provide cool air? And finally, there’s the word that has spawned all of the new meanings of familiar phrases – COVID-19, an acronym for “Corona Virus Disease 19.” The numeral represents the year the virus emerged.