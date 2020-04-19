Skipper: Of handshakes, coronavirus lexicon and Limbaugh v. Fauci
0 comments
alert top story

Skipper: Of handshakes, coronavirus lexicon and Limbaugh v. Fauci

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Silly me.

Some random thoughts about the pandemic and its impact.

I wonder if the handshake is going to become a thing of the past. Not long ago, before the pandemic struck, I wrote a column about the history of handshakes, fist bumps and high fives. The handshake originated centuries ago when men approached each other and stuck out their hands to show they were not carrying a weapon. Now we are refraining from shaking hands to avoid spreading disease. If that’s the case, isn’t that something we should refrain from doing all the time? And what would replace the handshake? Fist bumps and high fives both involve physical contact so they wouldn’t be a safe substitute. How about a wink or a wave? My preference, I think, would be just a simple nod of the head as a way of saying, “Hi. How are you?”

John Skipper mug 2

Skipper

When this is all over with, next year’s dictionaries and language books are going to have many additions and revisions. In years past, “flattening the curve” is what I hoped happened to my stomach when I went on a diet. In today’s world, it is the leveling off of grim statistics. Another example: For most of us, “mitigation” was a process of trying to find middle ground in a dispute. Now it is the steps being taken in an effort to “flatten the curve.” A new term that has evolved is “social distancing” – a phrase most of us never used before this year but is now part of our everyday language. The same is true for phrases we now hear every day such as PPE, short for personal protective equipment. Remember when “ventilator” was the thing you turned on in your car or office to provide cool air? And finally, there’s the word that has spawned all of the new meanings of familiar phrases – COVID-19, an acronym for “Corona Virus Disease 19.” The numeral represents the year the virus emerged.

Skeptics point to the number of deaths and illnesses reported in previous years from influenza and claim the COVID-19 casualties are about the same or lower. So, they ask, why is the coronavirus such a big deal? Some conservative pundits suggest it might be a political conspiracy to make President Trump look bad. The obvious answer, at least to me, is that the numbers this year, as bad as they are, would be far worse if all the preventative measures such as social distancing had not been taken. In the end, I think we have to decide who we’re going to listen to for the best information – Dr. Anthony Fauci or Rush Limbaugh?

All of this is just my take. Silly me.

SUPPORT SKIPPER: And all the Globe's columnists

Best of John Skipper

Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:

Skipper: We got rhythm, Mason City
Columnists
alert top story

Skipper: We got rhythm, Mason City

  • John Skipper Guest columnist
  • 1

Have you ever been at a concert or some other musical program in which the audience began a rhythmic clapping in synch with the music?

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Why hasn't Trump employed his powers during the coronavirus crisis? He's too lazy
Columnists

Commentary: Why hasn't Trump employed his powers during the coronavirus crisis? He's too lazy

If you're an aspiring dictator, this pandemic is a job opportunity. People are sick, dying, scared of getting sick and dying, and desperate not to be scared of being sick and dying. They want help. They want solutions. They want jobs. They want drugs. They want leaders with no pharmaceutical expertise to prescribe them drugs. They are not interested in choices. They want to be told what to do. ...

+5
Commentary: 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' Trump tweets to armed protesters. What was he thinking?
Columnists

Commentary: 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' Trump tweets to armed protesters. What was he thinking?

Earlier this week, thousands of people wrangled by a conservative political group drove into the Capitol area of Lansing, Mich., to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Among them were some Second Amendment hard-liners and anti-government activists openly carrying firearms. President Donald Trump's response? Um, was that the president of ...

+6
Commentary: Forget about the Steele dossier. Trump's conduct in office is the real scandal
Columnists

Commentary: Forget about the Steele dossier. Trump's conduct in office is the real scandal

In 2018 President Donald Trump tweeted: "The only 'Collusion' is that of the Democrats with Russia and many others." This week the idea that Trump was the victim, not the beneficiary, of Russian meddling in 2016 was revived. The impetus was the release of previously redacted footnotes from last year's report on the Russia investigation by Michael E. Horowitz, the Justice Department's inspector ...

+6
Commentary: Trump's xenophobia will exacerbate crisis
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's xenophobia will exacerbate crisis

At a time when COVID-19 is making global solidarity and cooperation more important than ever, President Donald Trump is instead continuing to push a divisive and nationalistic agenda. He has contradicted guidance from health experts, called COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," refused to alleviate the density inside migrant detention centers and implemented unnecessary, draconian restrictions along ...

Commentary: Show compassion for sex workers, drug users during COVID-19 pandemic
Columnists

Commentary: Show compassion for sex workers, drug users during COVID-19 pandemic

My career has focused on advocating for the health of some of the most marginalized and ostracized people in our society. I helped establish a center for women, the majority engaged in sex work, in southwest Baltimore called SPARC. The center has offered a number of basic services - like a place to shower, socialize and receive medication-assisted treatment. It provides syringe services, legal ...

+10
Commentary: Trump's unconscionable power grab
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's unconscionable power grab

Already this week, President Donald Trump has made three assertions of presidential power, two of them breathtakingly audacious. On Monday, he insisted he had "total" authority to order state and local officials to lift the restrictions they'd placed on businesses and residents in the name of protecting public health. On Tuesday, he claimed the power to nullify Congress' decision to ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News