Skipper: Not wearing a mask is a selfish act

A friend of a friend died recently from COVID-19, the second time this has hit close to home for me, and it won‘t be the last.

Hundreds of other North Iowans have been more deeply affected, and it won’t be the last time for them, either.

When I was thinking about the latest death in my circle of friends, I wondered how the victim contracted the virus. Was it from someone he came in contact with who wasn’t wearing a mask? If you are a non-mask wearer, it could have been you.

I’ve said this before but I repeat it – because it bears repeating: Wear a mask.

Don’t let ego overtake the obvious. Don’t let selfishness overtake sacrifice.

And how much of a sacrifice is it, really? As winter sets in, how many of you who don’t wear masks will cover your faces with anything you can find to block out the wind and the snow?

Wear a mask.

The repercussions of vanity can come back to haunt us in ways we may not have considered. Aaron Burnett, city administrator in Mason City, warned the City Council last week about what could be challenging times ahead because of the virus.