Skipper: North Iowans seek 'fruit of spirit'

But enough pontificating.

The survey turned out to be an interesting snapshot of how North Iowans were feeling at the moment they decided to respond. A snapshot. Not a Rembrandt. The picture could change from one week to the next or one moment to the next. The only poll that counts is the one taken on election day. How many times have you heard that?

We should always be suspicious of polls. We should know who conducted them, how many people took part, what was the demographic makeup of those who took part and were the poll questions asked without prejudice of any kind.

For example, anyone who read the first three paragraphs of this column might think they learned a great deal about how North Iowans feel about the state of affairs.

But “Reppiks,” the conductor of this poll, is simply Skipper spelled backwards and is proof that anyone can conduct a poll and make it seem important.

Further, the results are based on 50 responses -- not 5,000, not 500 -- so it is hardly representative of all of North Iowa. Also, because of the way the survey was presented -- changing the Trump 2016 campaign slogan -- it is fair to say that those responding were mostly Democrats, Independents or other anti-Trumpsters.