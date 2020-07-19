Skipper: North Iowans seek 'fruit of spirit'

North Iowans want America to be kind, caring and respectful again, according to those responding to a recent poll.
But more than anything else, they want the country to become united again.
These Reppiks Poll results, are the result of an independent and unscientific exercise presented to readers of this column two weeks ago. They were asked to think about the phrase, “Make America Great Again,” then take out the word “Great” and substitute a word in place of it. In other words, “Make America _______ Again” -- fill in the blank.
More than half of the respondents used words like kind, caring, respectful, respectable and loving. Twelve percent said “caring” and another 12 percent said “united” -- almost one-fourth of all of those who took part. Another word high on the list was “safe.”
Among the other replies were: proud, happy, whole, just, strong, empathetic, inclusive, intelligent, honest and faithful.
As I looked at the results, I couldn’t help but think that North Iowans are advocating for what the Apostle Paul called the “fruit of the spirit” in the New Testament book of Galatians: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.
It also reminded me of President George W. Bush more than 30 years ago calling for a “kinder, gentler nation.”
But enough pontificating.
The survey turned out to be an interesting snapshot of how North Iowans were feeling at the moment they decided to respond. A snapshot. Not a Rembrandt. The picture could change from one week to the next or one moment to the next. The only poll that counts is the one taken on election day. How many times have you heard that?
We should always be suspicious of polls. We should know who conducted them, how many people took part, what was the demographic makeup of those who took part and were the poll questions asked without prejudice of any kind.
For example, anyone who read the first three paragraphs of this column might think they learned a great deal about how North Iowans feel about the state of affairs.
But “Reppiks,” the conductor of this poll, is simply Skipper spelled backwards and is proof that anyone can conduct a poll and make it seem important.
Further, the results are based on 50 responses -- not 5,000, not 500 -- so it is hardly representative of all of North Iowa. Also, because of the way the survey was presented -- changing the Trump 2016 campaign slogan -- it is fair to say that those responding were mostly Democrats, Independents or other anti-Trumpsters.
Another factor: 37 women and 13 men took part. It sounds so much bigger to say 74 percent were women and 26 percent were men. There is no indication of the age of those responding or their occupations or their educational backgrounds.
So the results are interesting but not terribly revealing.
Though I’d like to think that most of us hope for a “fruit of the spirit” nation.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.
