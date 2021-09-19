 Skip to main content
Skipper: No political parties isn't a fantasy after all
Last week in this space, we explored what life would be like if there were no political parties in America -- which seemed like a venture onto Fantasy Island.

But the column drew a response from halfway across the country from a former Mason City man who knows what he’s talking about. Herman “Chip” Folkers actually served in a government that has no political parties and he says it works pretty well.

John Skipper

Skipper

Folkers served as city attorney for Mason City for 21 years, retiring in 2003. At age 62, he looked for a new challenge. He thought about joining the Peace Corps when he stumbled across a job opening for staff attorney to the Senate of the Federated States of Micronesia. He decided to apply for the job and he got it.

Micronesia is a country comprised of many islands in the western Pacific. At one time it was under the administration of the United States but has been an independent republic for about 40 years. Its government operates with no political parties and operates well, according to Folkers.

It has a unicameral Congress (meaning one legislative body) with 14 senators representing four different states, each with its own separate native language, multiple dialects and distinct tribal customs.

Despite this decidedly mixed culture, “the senators were able to come together and conduct the national business in a way Washington could stand to learn from,” said Folkers.

It did help, he said, that in Micronesia, any form of confrontation is considered a cultural taboo.

“Over the two years I was in Micronesia, the senators didn’t always agree but their discussions were, without exception, civil and void of personal attacks,” said Folkers. “The discussions almost always resulted in an outcome that enabled each of the senators with a feeling they had been heard, even if they were disappointed.”

It is interesting to note that as city attorney in Mason City, Folkers served a government in which City Council members also are elected without political affiliation.

His experience in Mason City and Micronesia are in stark contrast to the political climate in the United States Congress which is rampant with partisan division, “Our current two-party system has evolved into a self-destructive tribal loop. I’m not quite sure what the remedy is,” said Folkers. “Alternatives need to be explored.”

He said some experts believe political parties are necessary to “manage the politics” of the country and believe that more viable political parties might be a better alternative than no political parties.

“At this point the only thing I’m sure of is that our two-party system is broken,” he said.

Folkers and his wife Tucki now live in North Carolina and migrate to Florida during winter months.

His two years in Micronesia gave him firsthand insight into how good government can operate, though he realizes it’s more applicable to small-town local government than a republic the size of the United States.

“It could never be a template for political change to our system but it did provide some lessons on what could be,” he said.

Fantasy Island, indeed.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

