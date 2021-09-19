Skipper: No political parties isn't a fantasy after all

Last week in this space, we explored what life would be like if there were no political parties in America -- which seemed like a venture onto Fantasy Island.

But the column drew a response from halfway across the country from a former Mason City man who knows what he’s talking about. Herman “Chip” Folkers actually served in a government that has no political parties and he says it works pretty well.

Folkers served as city attorney for Mason City for 21 years, retiring in 2003. At age 62, he looked for a new challenge. He thought about joining the Peace Corps when he stumbled across a job opening for staff attorney to the Senate of the Federated States of Micronesia. He decided to apply for the job and he got it.

Micronesia is a country comprised of many islands in the western Pacific. At one time it was under the administration of the United States but has been an independent republic for about 40 years. Its government operates with no political parties and operates well, according to Folkers.

It has a unicameral Congress (meaning one legislative body) with 14 senators representing four different states, each with its own separate native language, multiple dialects and distinct tribal customs.