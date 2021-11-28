SKIPPER: No middle ground so far in Mohawk debate

The public reaction to the School Board’s decision to drop the Mohawk name from Mason City High School’s identity has struck a powerful emotional chord among alumni.

Since writing about it last week and wondering if it was “much ado about nothing,” the response I’ve gotten has been a resounding “No.”

I have done one of my REPPIKS public opinion polls and determined the following:

The overwhelming response of those who want to keep the name and the mascot are Mason City High School graduates, which stands to reason.

People who are not MCHS graduates understand the concern but have no concern of their own. In fact, many who graduated from other high schools many years ago, said they wouldn’t care one way or another if their old school changed its nickname.

Any suggestions for a new name are mostly sarcastic with little intent on coming up with a reasonable new name.

Incidentally, the REPPIKS poll is hardly scientific. REPPIKS is Skipper spelled backwards and those polled are my coffee shop buddies.

There is an organized effort being made of concerned citizens, led by MCHS graduate Tom Stalker, to try to get the School Board to reconsider.

It seems like they are going about it exactly the way it should be done – contacting individual board members and arranging to show up in large numbers at the next public meeting of the board.

Hopefully, there will be an equal amount of talking – and listening – from all sides and something meaningful can come out of it.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to be an issue where there is any middle ground, any room to compromise, but we’ll see.

I remember several years ago, when Tim Moerman was city administrator in Mason City, an issue came up in which the city had plans to do something in a particular neighborhood that upset the residents. Moerman arranged to have a town meeting in the neighborhood to explain the city’s position and to hear the complaints.

About 100 residents attended, a good show of support. Moerman set up one ground rule. He said it was his experience at meetings like this that about 10 people would express various views – and the other 90 just repeated what the first 10 said. So, to save time, he asked the group to pick several spokespersons who would represent the entire group.

A healthy discussion took place and, in the end, the city changed course and supported the citizens’ point of view.

It doesn’t always work out that way – but it is possible. The important thing is for everyone to feel like they got a fair shake.

Former City Attorney Chip Folkers worked for a couple of years in Micronesia which has no political parties. He said the government operated with 14 legislators getting together and making decisions based on fruitful discussions they had with one another.

Folkers said there were many votes that were not unanimous but everyone went away thinking their voice had been heard. You win some, you lose some, he said.

With regard to the Mohawk decision, whichever way it goes, my thought is that it will make an interesting story for participants to tell their grandchildren some day.

We’ll see.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

