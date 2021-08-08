Skipper: Mistrust the hallmark of today's society

Silly me.
Some random thoughts about current events.
The COVID virus and its variants are still a health threat. Getting it under control has become a problem because of all the opinions people have about whether the threat really exists, and if it does, how to fix it.
Had we had the same reaction to the polio vaccine 60 years ago, polio would still be a national problem today.
One of the differences between reaction to the polio and COVID vaccines is the trust of the American people. Perhaps mistrust is a better way of putting it.
Two television programs come to mind from the era of the polio vaccine. One was called “Who Do You Trust?", a game show in the late 1950s and early 60s in which three couples competed for prize money by answering questions from the moderator. The gimmick of the show was the husband was given the topic of the question. He then had to decide whether he would answer the question correctly or trust his wife to do so. The winning couple at the end of the show got $75.
At about the same, comedian Don Adams starred in a comedy called “Get Smart.” Adams played a detective. One of the running gags on the show was Adams exaggerating his circumstances when talking to his boss.
“Would you believe I was surrounded by 10 gangsters?”
“No,” said the chief.
“Would you believe five?”
“No.”
“Would you believe three?”
For many years, the catchphrase “Would you believe…” was part of the American lexicon.
Oh, for the good old days. Now, many Americans don’t know who to believe, who to trust with regard to the COVID virus vaccine. And it is no laughing matter.
So, let’s play the COVID version of “Who Do You Trust?”
Regarding all of the information sources available to help you make a decision about getting vaccinated – who do you trust?
- Donald Trump?
- Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health care professionals?
- Scientists?
- The government?
- Television liberal commentators?
- Television conservative commentators?
- Medical journals?
- Your family doctor?
- Your loved ones?
- Your next door neighbor?
- Social media?
As you narrow down your list as to who you would trust, ask yourself why you wouldn’t trust each of the others. Chances are, you have been most influenced to distrust the others by television commentators and social media – the two biggest spreaders of misinformation.
I end this by asking: Would you believe that 100 readers say they agree with me most of the time?
Would you believe 50?
Would you believe 5?
Silly me.
Best of John Skipper
Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:
There is no profession in the world for which I have more respect and admiration than that of being a teacher.
"I’ll bet everyone in Mason City has made use of the drive-up mailbox just to the north of the post office building in downtown Mason City."
"We all ought to have a code of ethics on which we judge ourselves from time to time."
The recent presidential “debate” re-enforces a notion that I have mentioned many times: local government is the purest form of government.
If you didn’t know Bob Amosson, or even if you had never heard of him, Bob would have laughed and said that was all right.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
My total experience in running for elective office occurred in 1957 when, at age 12, I ran for treasurer of the Junior Civic League.
I have a good friend who I often refer to as “Mr. Preparation.”
Recently, I struck up a conversation in the check-out line at HyVee East with a woman I did not know.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.