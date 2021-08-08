Skipper: Mistrust the hallmark of today's society

Silly me.

Some random thoughts about current events.

The COVID virus and its variants are still a health threat. Getting it under control has become a problem because of all the opinions people have about whether the threat really exists, and if it does, how to fix it.

Had we had the same reaction to the polio vaccine 60 years ago, polio would still be a national problem today.

One of the differences between reaction to the polio and COVID vaccines is the trust of the American people. Perhaps mistrust is a better way of putting it.

Two television programs come to mind from the era of the polio vaccine. One was called “Who Do You Trust?", a game show in the late 1950s and early 60s in which three couples competed for prize money by answering questions from the moderator. The gimmick of the show was the husband was given the topic of the question. He then had to decide whether he would answer the question correctly or trust his wife to do so. The winning couple at the end of the show got $75.

At about the same, comedian Don Adams starred in a comedy called “Get Smart.” Adams played a detective. One of the running gags on the show was Adams exaggerating his circumstances when talking to his boss.