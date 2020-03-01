Skipper: Maybe we should all make our neighborhood a little bigger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When all of us were raising our kids, how many times did we tell them, “It’s not what you said, it’s how you said it.”

Is it possible for Democrats to say, “I don’t agree with President Trump but I don’t hate him? Is it possible for Republicans to say, “I don’t agree with Nancy Pelosi but I don’t think she’s evil”?

If these were two kids who didn’t get along, we would sit them down, talk with them, try to point out areas where they agreed with one another, have them shake hands with one another, and then move on.

Bad behavior has a trickle-down effect. Have you noticed, as I have, that in politics these days, it is the supporters of candidates, rather than the candidates themselves, who are the hate mongers?

I have used this column from time to time to disagree with public officials or people who have become public figures. I don’t hate them. I trust they don’t hate me. We just disagree from time to time, that’s all.

I am reminded of two letters in particular I have received over the years among the many from people who disagreed with me but who did it “agreeably.”