Skipper: Maybe we should all make our neighborhood a little bigger

Silly me.

I have written many times about how I believe local government is the purest form of democracy. One of the reasons is that council members don’t hate each other or consider each other evil because they disagree. They debate, they vote and they move on.

They are neighbors and, for the most part, act neighborly.

That’s why things can be accomplished fairly quickly on the local level as compared to taking seemingly forever at the state and federal levels.

We all have probably heard the expressions “agree to disagree” or “disagreeing without being disagreeable.”

Those are nice thoughts but they don’t represent the society we live in today.

We have reached a point where we are reluctant or afraid to disagree because of the backlash we know we’re going to get.

We now have entire cable networks whose existence is based almost solely not only on expressing a particular point of view but in mocking or demonizing those who disagree.

But it goes much deeper than that. People going to a family gathering are careful who they sit next to at the dinner table because of that person’s point of view. No kidding.

I don’t blame either the president or Congress for causing this atmosphere of hostility but I blame both of them for doing nothing to stop it.

When all of us were raising our kids, how many times did we tell them, “It’s not what you said, it’s how you said it.”

Is it possible for Democrats to say, “I don’t agree with President Trump but I don’t hate him? Is it possible for Republicans to say, “I don’t agree with Nancy Pelosi but I don’t think she’s evil”?

If these were two kids who didn’t get along, we would sit them down, talk with them, try to point out areas where they agreed with one another, have them shake hands with one another, and then move on.

Bad behavior has a trickle-down effect. Have you noticed, as I have, that in politics these days, it is the supporters of candidates, rather than the candidates themselves, who are the hate mongers?

I have used this column from time to time to disagree with public officials or people who have become public figures. I don’t hate them. I trust they don’t hate me. We just disagree from time to time, that’s all.

I am reminded of two letters in particular I have received over the years among the many from people who disagreed with me but who did it “agreeably.”

One came from a North Iowan who complained that I had only scratched the surface on an issue that was important to him. He urged me to dig deeper and gave me a piece of advice from a layman’s point of view that should be inscribed on the wall of every newsroom: “Information is never the enemy,” he wrote. He was polite and right, a nice combination.

Years later, another reader, irate over something I had written, accused me of being too soft on local politicians and to quit being so nice to them. He told me I was becoming “the Mr. Rogers of local journalism.”

I have always tried to reply to readers who have taken the time to write to me. On this one, with the reference to Mr. Rogers, I thought I would have a little fun. I thanked him for his comments and ended by writing, “Have a wonderful day in your neighborhood.”

Silly me.

