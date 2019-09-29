Silly me.
There are few people in a community the size of Mason City who are easily identified just by their first name.
Max Weaver is a notable exception. If someone in North Iowa mentions “Max” in a conversation, it is unlikely anyone is going to say “Max who?”
That’s because he has been a part of North Iowa politics for almost a quarter of a century. He was elected to the City Council first in 1995 and has either been in office or on the ballot for most every election since then. Earlier this month, he filed as a candidate for the at-large council seat currently held by Paul Adams.
It will be Weaver’s 10th time on the ballot. Most objective observers would say he is facing long odds. For one thing, he has lost the last four elections in which he has run, the last one to Third Ward Councilman Joshua Masson who received 70 percent of the vote. Also, Weaver will be running against Adams, who defeated him in 2016 in an election to fill the unexpired term of the late Alex Kuhn. Adams won that election in a runoff against Andy O’Brien. Weaver and several others were also-rans in the general election that resulted in the runoff.
Here’s the Weaver scorecard at a glance:
1995 – Defeated Dolores Kew for the Third Ward council seat.
1999 – Lost to incumbent Lori Henry for an at-large council seat.
2001 – Lost to Roger Bang for an at-large council seat.
2003 – Defeated Scott Tornquist by 14 votes for an at-large council seat.
2007 – Won re-election, defeating Al Zook.
2011 – Rather than run for re-election against a popular newcomer, Alex Kuhn, Weaver ran again for a Third Ward seat and was defeated by Jean Marinos.
2013 – Ran for mayor and was defeated by Eric Bookmeyer.
2016 – Lost in the at-large election eventually won by Paul Adams.
2017 – Lost to Joshua Masson for the Third Ward council seat. Two days later, he filed to run against Tom Thoma for an at-large seat but then withdrew.
Max has had some successes along the way and some indelicate moments as well. As a councilman, he proposed having a “gentleman’s club” downtown to bring more residents and visitors to the area. That one didn’t fly. He once engineered a walkout involving him and two other councilmen just prior to a vote on an issue they opposed. The walkout prevented a quorum so there was no vote. That one did work.
On the other hand, when talks were fizzling on the multi-million-dollar Vision Iowa plan for Mason City, he came up with a “Plan B” that at least kept the concept on the table. And as a private citizen, he led the charge that resulted in the defeat of the proposed Prestage pork processing plant in Mason City, for which he is seen either as a hero or a villain, depending on whose side you were on.
Weaver has never seen a microphone he didn’t like. And it has been obvious over the years that a certain faction of the electorate will vote for Weaver no matter what. But recent elections – the last four of them, to be exact – may be proof that politically, his time has come and gone.
One thing is for sure. You’ll never convince Max of that.
