Skipper: 'Mason City Math' needs your numbers

In short, Johnson is pretty good at stirring the drink, and it’s always a pretty good drink. Now, he needs the community’s help in his latest project.

Tracy Johnson, high school athletic director, is co-chair. He said if all the pieces fit together, the new facilities will be in operation by July of 2022.

While high schools throughout the state have modernized their athletic facilities, Mason City’s remain pretty much the way they were in the 1960s. Obviously, improvements will benefit student athletes, coaches, staffs and athletic teams as well the physical education program as a whole.

But this project will be an economic boon to the community because of its attraction to business owners thinking of relocating their businesses here. They look at a community’s amenities because their employees and their families are going to have to relocate here. They want to see what the city has to offer beyond the workplace.

Also, often when someone is in town applying for a job, the spouse is taking the opportunity to drive around and look at the community’s amenities such as school facilities.

Remember, all of this will be built with no additional taxes.